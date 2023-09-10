Dillon Danis reacts to Logan Paul's deep fake of him, where the MMA fighter "apologizes" for posting Nina Agdal's pictures

Dillon Danis has reacted to Logan Paul's deep fake of him "apologizing" for posting pictures of the latter's fiancee Nina Agdal; those photos have sparked much controversy. These two fighters are set to duke it out in a boxing ring on October 14. However, the federal lawsuit against the MMA fighter for posting explicit pictures of Nina had caused many to doubt whether it was happening.

With the way Paul has been hitting back at his opponent in the last couple of days, this fight is an inevitability. The latest piece of banter between these two involves a clip that Logan posted on X where a deep-faked Dillon appears to be apologizing for his recent behavior on social media.

The MMA fighter also very amused by the video, replying to it in a positive way, saying:

"I can't even lie, this is hilarious. Fair play."

Watch: Logan Paul posts Dillon Danis' deep fake apology video on X

Expand Tweet

X and other social media platforms have been abuzz with controversy surrounding Logan and Dillon's banter for the upcoming fight. While online trolling before such boxing and MMA matchups has become a norm, many have argued that Danis's recent attacks on Nina Agdal have become excessive. It's worth noting that a court granted her a restraining order against the martial arts fighter.

However, the Bellator MMA welterweight is yet to publicly apologize for posting her explicit pictures. Logan Paul seems to have taken this as an opportunity, making a deep fake AI-generated edit of their recent face-off where Dillon Danis looks as if he is apologizing.

In the edited clip, he can be heard saying:

"Logan, I apologize. I'm a b*tch, I'm not a real fighter. I got choked out by a bouncer and I target innocent women online to support my insecurities, honestly."

The older Paul brother took this joke further by making the fake Dillon say that he'd got the black belt by cheating. Logan even poked fun at his relationship with Conor McGregor. Here are a couple of general reactions to the clip.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Only a few months ago another YouTuber and Twitch streamer named Atrioc got in a lot of trouble for showcasing deep fake p*rn on his channel. Readers will be happy to know he revealed that his fund had helped remove around 200,000 non-consensual deep fake p*rn off the internet as of July.