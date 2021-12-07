Disguised Toast reveals bizarre reason for being left out of Jimmy Fallon's Among Us lobby, featuring Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and more

Although Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang bid a heart-wrenching farewell to Among Us a while back, he revealed why he thinks Jimmy Fallon didn't invite him for a custom game, which included Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.

Disguised Toast played a massive role in invigorating InnserSloth's murder-mystery title in 2020. So much so that Toast was dubbed the king of Among Us for his mind-bending plays.

His omission from the lobby became a matter of much tittle-tattle soon after the event, with Valkyrae pointing out that it "really bummed" her.

Interestingly, the reason behind his omission never surfaced, implying Jimmy Fallon must've not known his association with the rest of the band. However, Disguised Toast has shared his two cents on the matter months after the incident took place.

Disguised Toast reveals how he doesn't have the "mainstream appeal," for the Among Us lobby

Disguised Toast has stated how he lacks qualities that other invitees possess. Here's what he said:

“One thing I thought about a lot is maybe I don’t have that mainstream appeal. When I look at Rae, who’s funny and very animated, and a beautiful woman. CORPSE has music, a cool personality, deep voice. Sykkuno, nice voice, cute boy.”

While his fans might completely disagree, Disguised Toast feels his peers have what it takes to intice someone like Jimmy Fallon to invite them to his custom lobby.

Sadly, Disguised Toast bid farewell to Among Us in hunt for greener pastures. Be that as it may, he might pick up the title once again if an opportunity like the aforementioned comes knocking.

Disguised Toast leaves Facebook Gaming for Twitch

With a number of streamers leaving the purple platform for YouTube, the Canadian streamer made a rather interesting choice.

Toast announced his return to the purple platform on November 24 through a hilarious video. Naturally, with the mass exodus Twitch has witnessed, Toast's return to the platform garnered a lot of hype.

However, a portion of the community tagged him as a "sell-out" for leaving Facebook Gaming for more money.

Interestingly, he rubbished such comments via a recent stream and revealed how he had signed a "f***ing trash a** deal."

Furthermore, Disguised Toast has criticized Twitch on numerous occasions. However, he revealed how he agreed to sign a deal with the Amazon-owned streaming platform because of his loving community.

