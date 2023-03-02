Disguised Toast reveals KSI played a game that he created in high school

On March 2, 2023, Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" and former Valorant pro Tarik got together on a livestream to watch DSG take on OR Esports at the VCT NA Challengers Week 3.

During the timeout, Disguised Toast took the opportunity to reveal that he created a game in high school that British YouTube star Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI," ended up playing.

Tarik was surprised to learn that Disguised Toast was a game developer and expressed interest in playing his title. The latter then began searching for his game on Newgrounds, an online gaming website, and showed the former that it had won accolades on the platform.

"You should put that in your LinkedIn" - Tarik is highly impressed after seeing Disguised Toast's game development skills

At the 01:15-hour mark of the livestream, Disguised Toast asked Tarik if he knew who KSI was. He then began searching for an old YouTube video in which the Briton played a game called "The Frustration Game."

The 31-year-old elaborated on it, saying:

"You know KSI? This is a trip down memory lane. So that's KSI ten years ago. Yeah, JJ. The game he's playing, Jeremy W, was the game that I made 10 years ago, as a coder. I mean, I wasn't anyone. I just made video games on the internet for fun. I was in high school. So he just plays my game. Yeah, this was a long time ago. I coded this game as a..."

After seeing KSI play the game, Tarik burst out laughing. He wanted to see what the title looked like, to which the Twitch star replied:

"It's pretty bad. It's pretty bad, bro."

Timestamp: 01:15:15

The former Facebook Gaming streamer began searching for his game on Newgrounds and soon discovered that it was one of the most popular titles on the platform:

"I got, 'Daily 5th Place.' That was the fifth-best game of the day. 2008. That's 15 years ago."

Tarik was blown away by this revelation and said the YouTuber should mention it on his LinkedIn page:

"That's your game? Holy s**t! You should put that in your LinkedIn. That's f**king sick, though. That's f**king dope!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The streamer's clip was a highly upvoted post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which drew over 42 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant comments were along these lines:

Disguised Toast is a Twitch veteran best known for his Hearthstone and Teamfight Tactics expertise. He recently joined the professional Valorant esports scene by creating his own team.

Readers interested in learning more about his esports team, DSG, can do so by clicking here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes