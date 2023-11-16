Disguised Toast reveals plans for DSG in 2024, teases release of new esports teams for Apex Legends and more

Twitch star Jeremy Wang, better known by his online alias Disguised Toast, recently unveiled the plans he has for his esports organization, DSG, next year. Taking to the company's official social media handles, the streamer announced merchandise and teased the release of new esports teams that will represent the brand in multiple games, like Apex Legends and TFT (Team Fight Tactics).

As one of the first content creators to start an esports organization, Disguised Toast has been vocal about his support for DSG's Valorant and League of Legends teams. He has also publicly talked about the financial side of things and how difficult it is to make money in the industry.

New YouTube channel, entering Team Fight Tactics, and everything else you need to know about Disguised Toasts plans for DSG in 2024

Disguised Toast has been very forthcoming with information about his esports organization and has openly shared documents that show the amount of money he has lost over the year while operating its various teams. However, during his latest announcement, he mentioned having one month where they made some profit.

The streamer said:

"There is a tiny bit of good news. For the month of November, we actually made money. It was not much, but hey, having a month where I didn't lose money was a huge win."

To expand on this, the Offline TV member has revealed brand-new merchandise that fans can buy to support the organization. The new hoodies and T-shirts boast refined logos for the teams.

According to the Twitch star, DSG will not only be announcing the latest squads for Valorant and League of Legends but will also expand to new esports titles like Apex Legends, fighting games (possibly FGC), and Team Fight Tactics.

Disguised Toast also revealed his plans to expand the organization, including establishing a better social media and online presence on platforms like YouTube and TikTok before teasing big announcements for Valorant and other esports, saying:

"The titles we plan to be in next year- Valorant, I know we've been quiet about it, there's a big announcement coming at the end of the year. Apex, that's another big one, League of Legends. Team Fight Tactics, where we are sending ten players to represent DSG at the Vegas LAN Open in December, and these ten players will be announced this week."

The content creator also revealed his wishes to enter the fighting game scene:

"I am looking to enter a fight title, which is the fighting game scene. I love the passion that the fanbase has for fighting games and the passion that players themselves have for it. And I want to support that by signing at least one fighting game player for 2024."

Fan reactions

Disguised Toast has pioneered content-creator-led esports organizations, paving the way for many other Twitch streamers and YouTubers to sign teams. Even xQc has shown interest in owning one.