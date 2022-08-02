Disguised Toast shares an unpleasant story about a Japanese man watching adult content in public

Disguised Toast decided to stay in Japan for a few more days after the Offline TV Japan tour ended last week. During his time there, the streamer has met up with CDawgVA and has been regularly streaming from his hotel room. However, not all of his experiences in the country have been great.

While reacting to his own video, titled how i accidentally won the biggest Fall Guys tournament of all time, Toast decided to share a story about an incident that happened to him on the subway. Apparently, he saw a 50-year-old man watching po*n in public and clearly found the situation quite disturbing.

"It was super uncomfortable": Disguised Toast was stunned to see a man watching explicit content openly in public

Known for his collaborative content, Disguised Toast participated in Ludwig Ahgren's Fall Guys Tournament in June, winning with his team after some fierce competition from fellow streamers and esports personalities. He was watching a video of the tournament when he started telling the chat his story:

"Oh, fun fact. Um, today I was on the subway station, like I was riding the train, and I look over to my right to this like 50-year-old Japanese salaryman who has his phone out. And he was on por**ub."

(Timestamp 1:50:59)

Disguised Toast was clearly taken aback by the incident and shook his head, saying:

"Like, just on the train station."

The situation was much more awkward for the streamer as he described the scene he witnessed:

"And to his right, there was like a school girl as well. Super uncomfortable"

When his chat started to make lewd comments, asking if the man was doing anything inappropriate, he gave his theory about what the man was doing:

"I think he was looking for the perfect video to watch once he gets home."

Fan reactions to the incident

Fans started trolling the streamer, saying that the phenomenon was quite common in Japan. Many in the YouTube comments talked about how Japanese culture is different from the West:

Chat is also surprised at the incident (Image via Disguised Toast/Twitch)

YouTube comments talking about different cultures (Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

Many shared similar experiences (Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

With more than 2.5 million followers, Disguised Toast is one of the most well-liked Twitch streamers. He is renowned for his variety streams, but his collaboration broadcasts with Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Pokimane, and others may have earned him the greatest popularity.

He started streaming way back in 2015 and joined the popular content group Offline TV in 2017. He was already an established streamer but exploded in popularity after the Among Us streams went viral. After the Offline TV trip to Japan, the streamer decided to stay behind for a few weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far