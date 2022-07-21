DNF Duel patch 1.03 (July 21) official notes: Character balance updates, bug fixes, and more

Arc System Works has finally released the 1.03 update for DNF Duel, which will primarily focus on character balance updates as well as fixes to some of the major bugs still in the game.

The character changes are sure to bring a considerable shift in the meta as changes hit Striker, Grappler, Crusader, as well as The Lost Warrior.

Additionally, there will be bug fixes to both Training Mode and Online Mode on Steam, with system stability updates hitting the PS4.

DNF Duel fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Arc System Works’ official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major updates of patch 1.03.

DNF Duel patch 1.03 (July 21) official notes

1) Character Skills

Striker

Airwalk: Changed the skill’s gravity upon its activation.

Grappler

Break Down: Enlarged the downward hitbox of the attack, enabling it to hit crouching Enchantresses.

Crusader

Sacred Upper: Fixed an issue where the slamming attack could hit downed opponents repeatedly in some situations.

The Lost Warrior

Mysterious Pierce: Fixed an issue where the skill’s projectiles would not interact properly with other projectiles.

2) Training Mode (STEAM)

Fixed an issue where recording actions for training dummies while using customized button settings would cause dummies to replay unregistered actions.

3) Online Mode (STEAM)

Fixed an issue where players would be disconnected when starting Round 2 in online matches while using a keyboard. The end-of-round scene can be skipped with keys allocated to attacks.

Arc System Works is currently looking into other issues such as character balance, rematch bugs, non-registering button inputs, and more. The developers will notify Adventurers through a notice on patch dates for the aforementioned issues as soon as they are finalized.

4) DNF Duel version 1.02 update patch notes for PS4

System stability has been improved further.

5) DNF Duel version 1.01 update patch notes

System stability has been improved.

Arc System Works is yet to announce any significant expansion for the fighter. It has slowly become one of the more popular fighting games in recent months, and players are having a great time with the rollback netcode and some of the unique characters that the title has to offer.

While It’s too early to tell if there will be a DLC in store for the fighting game or not, fans are hoping that there will be one in the near future.

