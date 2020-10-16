Do Discord calls ruin Among Us?

Among Us has become a massive success, sparking playgroups all around the world as friends everywhere try to discover who the imposter in their group is. However, not everyone plays the game in a closed group, and many instead play Among Us through the public matchmaking. So does having access to Discord ruin games of Among Us?

Who uses Discord in Among Us?

Discord is used predominantly by friend groups when playing Among Us+. Of course, this isn’t a problem when all ten players are on the same Discord voice chat, but can become problematic when not everyone is there.

When a small group of players all join the same game, even in numbers as small as two or three, they usually play with voice communication available to them. Even when they aren’t using this outside communication to cheat, it can still represent a problem.

For example, the two players talking to each other will be able to share information much more efficiently than the rest of the players in the game. This can result in an imbalance of powers within the game, and for those playing Among Us outside of that Discord call it can make the game harder to follow.

Of course, sometimes it’s not just two or three players on Discord. Sometimes it’s a playgroup of seven or eight who just wanted a few others to fill out their playgroup. When this happens, being one of the two or three players outside the Discord call can make the game almost completely unfun.

If you’ve been in a meeting where seemingly no one talks and yet somehow a large group of players managed to come to the same conclusion it can be disappointing. Communication in Among Us is restricted for a reason, and playing with a group that has an unfair advantage isn’t fun at all.

But Discord does make Among Us more fun to play as well

And this is where the paradox comes in, Discord helps make Among Us play much more seamlessly and easily than it would otherwise be. Being able to talk with the other players, and get a sense for how they deliver information helps make the game play more interestingly, and introduces a whole new element to the game.

Perhaps the best thing to do is to accept that Discord can be a part of Among Us too. Rather than playing with a split group, invite the new players to a neutral Discord server and allow everyone to use voice chat.

Until some kind of voice chat support is integrated into the game, Discord will likely remain an important part of playing Among Us, especially if you play with friends. However, if you find yourself playing Among Us without Discord, or playing with others not on your Discord call, then consider setting up your own server to invite people to. That way you can get the best of both worlds.