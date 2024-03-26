"Do you know the odds of winning?" - Caitibugzz explains why she won't take legal action against GeorgeNotFound amid alleged assault controversy

Twitch streamer Caitibugzz has explained why she won't be taking legal action against George "GeorgeNotFound" amid the alleged assault controversy. On March 25, 2024, Caitibugzz hosted a livestream titled final thoughts in which she accused the British Minecraft personality of sexual assault.

Claiming that GeorgeNotFound "admitted many times" that he touched her inappropriately, Caitibugzz stated:

"The one biggest thing that I want to clear up - it is f**king sexual assault, okay? I'm not going to apologize and say that it isn't sexual assault, that I'm not a sexual assault victim. The touching, that he has admitted to many times, that he admitted to not asking or getting my consent before he did, he felt up my t**s on a couch, with other people there."

At the 15-minute mark of the broadcast, Caitibugzz responded to those who asked why she wasn't pursuing legal action against GeorgeNotFound. She elaborated:

"For people saying, 'Take legal action...' Do you know the odds of winning an assault case? Like, there's a reason, there's one out of three girls are assaulted in their lives, okay? There's a reason so many of them don't come out about this."

"The amount of f**king injustice that happens with our system is insane!" - Twitch streamer Caitibugzz on not taking legal action against GeorgeNotFound

Twitch streamer Caitibugzz continued the conversation by sharing her thoughts on the legal system. According to her, there has been an "insane amount of injustice" against assault victims:

"The system that you would like to believe is for you - the amount of f**king injustice that happens with our system is insane! It's absolutely insane!"

Caitibugzz voiced her discontent at those who told her to seek legal action against GeorgeNotFound by saying:

"And you sit here and see someone come out about their story and your immediate thing is, 'Well, take it up with the law.' Like, that will serve any justice. So f**k you!"

Timestamp: 00:15:00

She also accused the community of "hypocrisy" for not watching her livestream and instead watching GeorgeNotFound's address:

"People, even just the hypocrisy of people not being able to watch my video, me coming out about my assault. But being able to hear it from his mouth - but they don't want to watch mine because I'm too dramatic and because I'm crying too much. But they'll watch his! I think is insane! The amount of people telling me how I felt that night."

For those unaware, GeorgeNotFound released his second statement on March 17, 2024, via a YouTube video titled My Response. One of the subjects he discussed was Caitibugzz's age, and he mentioned that he assumed she was 21 years old when they met at the party.