"Do you mean it?!" - Valkyrae left stunned after Miyoung indirectly calls her 'old and cringe'

Popular YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" was shocked after discovering a clip of fellow streamer Miyoung "kkatamina" describing the former as 'old and cringe'.

Rachell, who is a close associate and friend of Miyoung, was speechless at the sight of the latter dissing her on stream. The entire conversation was an awkward one when Rachell met her on stream recently.

The original video was shared on Valkyrae's Reddit page by a user. After reacting to the video of Miyoung roasting Rachell and Leslie "Fuslie," Rachell said:

"Do you mean it?!"

"You little sh*t" - Valkyrae comically rebukes Miyoung for calling her 'old'

Valkyrae, who turns 31 next January, was left astounded by Miyoung's recent remarks. Before playing the clip, she remarked:

"Let's watch this clip, my best friend Mia, talking sh*t (about me)"

The clip that she was reacting to included Amanogawa Shiina, a v-tuber, remarking on an unidentified individual to be both "old" and "cringe." Miyoung, who was co-streaming, hilariously interjected by whispering:

"Leslie, Rae, hear that"

(Timestamp: 2:19:34)

Valkyrae, who was streaming with Miyoung while she was reacting to the video, promptly responded by saying:

"Do you mean it? Do you mean it? Are you calling us cringe and old? Say it out loud now to my ear"

Miyoung reluctantly responded by saying:

"Rae, I think..."

Before she could complete her sentence, a shocked Rachell stated:

"I'll have you know, you little sh*t, that you're...listen, when you hit 30, just you wait, just you wait, you'll start feeling it. Your gonna feel it, just wait. You younguns these days, don't understand."

Miyoung, who is 27-year-old, responded by saying:

"Rae, we're the same age"

Rachell replied:

"No, we're not, you are so young"

Miyoung concluded by adding that despite being three years younger, she considered herself to be "basically" the same age as Rachell.

"Miyoung got b*lls for that" - Fans respond to the comical interaction between the two

Viewers have shared their reactions to the interaction between Rachell and kkatamina. Both Valkyrae and Miyoung are often involved in playful banter, and this is a prime example of it. Reacting to it, fans shared a host of comments.

Here are some of them:

Fans share their reaction to the conversation (Image via Offline Network YouTube)

Rachell was formerly a Twitch streamer who has since built a reputation of being the "Queen of Gaming." She presently has over 3.75 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, making her among the biggest female streamers in the community.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes