"Do people need to have a take?": xQc shares his thoughts on controversy surrounding Chris Tyson undergoing HRT

Twitch star Felix "xQc" was playing Minecraft on a recent livestream when a viewer asked him about his thoughts on Chris Tyson's decision to undergo hormone replacement therapy (HRT). The MrBeast team member started HRT two months ago, but a number of people have criticized the decision.

The TTS (Text To Speech) message from xQc's viewer read:

"I would like to know your take on Chris Tyson from MrBeast news that he had become a transgender, only because you are a large streamer."

The streamer, however, flat-out refused to share an opinion and made it clear that he did not think people should be commenting on something like this:

"Why does anybody need to have a take about that? Like, what the f*ck, why do people need to have a take!?!"

"You're just a dumba**: xQc slams viewer who asked him about Chris Tyson and the HRT controversy

A regular on MrBeast's videos, Chris Tyson recently revealed that they were undergoing hormone replacement therapy. The online personality garnered a lot of support from fans but also received criticism from the likes of Sneako, who openly called the whole situation a "delusion."

When asked about it on his livestream, xQc quickly shut down the line of questioning and refused to comment. Instead, he criticized people for obsessively talking and debating about someone's personal life and called the controversy "odd":

"It's like asking, like, any takes on this guy... I'm not getting into that. It's just odd. I don't know what the f*ck is wrong with people or whatever."

Timestamp 3:59:16

The streamer then blasted the viewer for asking such a question. According to him, it was clearly styled to start a controversy. He said:

"You're just a dumba**, I don't know what to tell you."

xQc also clarified his position on the issue, making an observation about people going out of their way to be mad at Chris Tyson for undergoing HRT:

"I'm not mad, it's just odd. I think it's the people that are mad. If you have to go out of your way to be controversial to people, it's kind of..."

Viewer reactions to the clip

Here are some reactions to xQc's latest comments on YouTube, where the clip has gained significant traction:

Viewers debating why people need Felix to weigh in on the issue (Image via @xQc Clips/YouTube)

