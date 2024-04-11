"Do whatever it takes to change my life around" - Controversial TikToker Mizzy reveals going back to college following recent arrest

The notorious TikTok prankster known as Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, or simply "Mizzy," has made headlines again following his release from jail. In an unexpected turn of events, he has announced via his social media accounts that he's chosen to enroll in college as part of his efforts to turn his life around.

For those unaware, O’Garro gained notoriety within the online community for orchestrating pranks that often resulted in legal trouble and criminal charges. For instance, one of his earlier pranks involved him and his friends barging into someone's home and recording videos without permission.

His reckless behavior eventually caught up with him, leading to his arrest back in November 2023. He was subsequently sentenced to 18 weeks in jail. Now that he's been released, he claims to be committed to turning over a new leaf. He declared:

"Do whatever it takes to change my life around."

"I went back to college" - Mizzy gives surprising update following his release from jail

TikTok prankster Mizzy seems to have turned a corner in his behavior. Once the target of considerable criticism for his online antics, he surprised many yesterday (April 10) by announcing on his social media accounts that he's actively working to change his ways. He said:

"The day I came out of jail, I told myself, I am never going back and that imma do whatever it takes to change my life around so I can do better for my child and the people around me."

He revealed he has now enrolled in a construction skills certification scheme (CSCS), stating:

"So I went back to college, started looking for loads of jobs and signed up for a cscs course."

TikToker surprises everyone by revealing he has gone back to college (Image via X)

The TikToker also revealed that he does plan to eventually return to content creation but hinted that he will avoid creating nuisance pranks in the future:

"I will be returning to socials and posting videos eventually but only in a way that will prevent me from being in risk of harm and anyone else."

TikToker says he will eventually return to making videos (Image via X)

In May 2023, Mizzy was given a court order not to record videos of people without their consent. This order was breached by the YouTuber on several occasions before his arrest in November. Despite these repeated incidents, it seems that his time in jail may have prompted a change in him.