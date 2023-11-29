"Don't bail out": IShowSpeed responds to KSI setting their fight date on December 15 with a shirtless picture

The Darren "IShowSpeed" vs Olajide "KSI" matchup looks set to take place after the two internet personalities had a back-and-forth on social media. It all started when the YouTube star challenged the British content creator-turned-professional boxer in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The post naturally went viral, with fans from both sides bantering in the comments.

KSI has since accepted the challenge and even put forward a date. Interestingly, the date is December 15, which also happens to be the day Jake Paul's fight will be broadcast live on DAZN.

IShowSpeed seems prepared to spar with the 30-year-old and has warned him not to back out. Sharing a picture of himself shirtless on X, the streamer wrote:

"Bet, I'll be in London December 15 don’t bail out ong(on god)."

"WE WILL BE THERE": Fans are ecstatic as KSI and IShowSpeed seemingly finalize plans to fight on the same day as Jake Paul's DAZN match

The fight between the content creators has been teased (Image via X)

Jake Paul and KSI have been clashing on and off for years. Many fans found his choice to fight IShowSpeed on the same day as Paul's bout to be intriguing. Some stated that it was a good move that could undercut the younger Paul brother's viewership numbers.

The fight appears to have been scheduled for 4 AM UK time, which IShowSpeed thought was funny. However, this has only flamed the comments about KSI trying to troll Paul. Readers should note that no other details about the supposed fight have been announced, and it does not look like an official matchup right now.

That said, fans are very much hyped up to see the two content creators face off in a ring next month. Those who follow YouTube will know that both stars have a rivalry, and their banter during the last two Sidemen Charity Matches has gone viral across social media.

Here are a couple of reactions to the news of the fight, with fans from both sides claiming their favorite online personality will win.

According to many fans, KSI has the upper hand since he has prior experience in boxing, having fought a number of people professionally over the years. That said, he is still dealing with his recent loss to Tommy Fury, which upset many, including IShowSpeed.