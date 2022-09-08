“Don’t doubt yourself” - Fousey shares first picture post-surgery, fans send wishes

Yousef "Fousey" shared a mirror selfie of himself after the nose surgery. Earlier this month, he took to his social media accounts to recite how his doctor had suggested that he shouldn't step into a boxing ring due to the hazardous conditions and danger to his nose.

He revealed that he had required extensive surgery on his nose after his first fight against Slim Albaher in September 2019.

Fousey's return to boxing, despite his doctor's reservations, ended in catastrophe. Not only did the 32-year-old lose his match against Deji, but he also went on to incur some extremely damaging injuries to his nose and cheekbones. Reacting to his picture, one of the fans said:

Samuel @Samue1__ 🏽 @fousey Time to heal up bro! Don’t doubt yourself, getting in the ring infront of thousands & thousands is not an average achievement.Win or loose you still showed up and fought like a man @fousey Time to heal up bro! Don’t doubt yourself, getting in the ring infront of thousands & thousands is not an average achievement.Win or loose you still showed up and fought like a man💪🏽💯

Fousey shares his thoughts post-surgery, calls it painful

Fousey took to his Instagram to recount his thoughts after his fight with Deji. Although the content creator came into the fight in great shape and physique, he faced a 3rd round tactical knockout loss to KSI's brother.

Since the fight, he has received a lot of support from the internet community at large, including KSI. The latter replied to his post by stating:

"It’s a journey. There’s ups and downs but enjoy the journey, never give up and eventually you will get what you desire."

fousey @fousey Heading into surgery and wanted to share some feelings. Heading into surgery and wanted to share some feelings. 🐺 https://t.co/B52mbIOVwh

Before his surgery, Yousef shared another message with his fans reinstating the belief in himself. He stated that:

"How many times has life felt like a game of snakes and ladders and for just as many times I went up a ladder, I fell down a snake. It gave me perspective over all the pain I’ve felt in my life."

Although his surgery has gone successfully, it remains to be seen if the content creator will ever step into the ring again considering the vulnerable condition of his nose. The latest update that Yousef shared was via a tweet:

fousey @fousey Life always has a way to remind you that it’s not easy. Life always has a way to remind you that it’s not easy.

Fans react to Fousey's update

The majority of the fans have been supportive towards the influencer. Having said that, there have been a few who discounted his current physique and even stated that they believe he took performance enhancers. Here are some of the reactions shared on Twitter:

yorbe van nunen @yorbino



Massive respect to you dawg. I watched your first docu and I wanna say I'm proud of you. you didn't lose because you weren't working hard enough. That's the most honorable way to lose, as a warrior.



Keep trying bro, that's what Deji did too. @fousey I'm a deji/KSI fan.Massive respect to you dawg. I watched your first docu and I wanna say I'm proud of you. you didn't lose because you weren't working hard enough. That's the most honorable way to lose, as a warrior.Keep trying bro, that's what Deji did too. @fousey I'm a deji/KSI fan. Massive respect to you dawg. I watched your first docu and I wanna say I'm proud of you. you didn't lose because you weren't working hard enough. That's the most honorable way to lose, as a warrior. Keep trying bro, that's what Deji did too.

Khushal Yousafzai @KhushalYusafzai 🏽 @fousey Be kind to your future self and don’t self sabotage again like you have in the past. These setbacks will make your comeback journey even more special, sweeter and inspiring. It’s get back time, not go back. Come now @fousey Be kind to your future self and don’t self sabotage again like you have in the past. These setbacks will make your comeback journey even more special, sweeter and inspiring. It’s get back time, not go back. Come now💪🏽

Ahmed Ayman @AhmedAymannn

You got money, healthy body, your parents are alive and well.. you have everything to be thankful for.



I know some people that live on $3 per day.. I would advise you to take a trip to Africa.. and Asia @fousey Don’t. Give. In. Fousey. Life is hard but Masha’Allah your life is great..You got money, healthy body, your parents are alive and well.. you have everything to be thankful for.I know some people that live on $3 per day.. I would advise you to take a trip to Africa.. and Asia @fousey Don’t. Give. In. Fousey. Life is hard but Masha’Allah your life is great.. You got money, healthy body, your parents are alive and well.. you have everything to be thankful for.I know some people that live on $3 per day.. I would advise you to take a trip to Africa.. and Asia

Mije Meeko @MijeMista 🏻 @fousey it took deji 3 losses to get a dub.........keep your head up and don't give up G, in boxing and in life. @fousey it took deji 3 losses to get a dub.........keep your head up and don't give up G, in boxing and in life. 🙌🏻

BLACK SAMURAI 🗡 @STEPHENCURRY700 @WhiteZetsubo @fousey His body was fake like there’s no way a person could go from looking like how he did when he was fat ripped like this in just like a few months deji been trying for like almost 2 years now to get into good shape and get muscles and but it only took fousey a few months @WhiteZetsubo @fousey His body was fake like there’s no way a person could go from looking like how he did when he was fat ripped like this in just like a few months deji been trying for like almost 2 years now to get into good shape and get muscles and but it only took fousey a few months

Although fans have been skeptical of a possible return to the ring, Fousey's latest opponent, Deji, is eager to put on the gloves again. After the fight, the 25-year-old called out TikTok star Bryce Hall, who had previously lost his boxing match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan