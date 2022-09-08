“Don’t doubt yourself” - Fousey shares first picture post-surgery, fans send wishes

Yousef "Fousey" shared a mirror selfie of himself after the nose surgery. Earlier this month, he took to his social media accounts to recite how his doctor had suggested that he shouldn't step into a boxing ring due to the hazardous conditions and danger to his nose.
He revealed that he had required extensive surgery on his nose after his first fight against Slim Albaher in September 2019.
Fousey's return to boxing, despite his doctor's reservations, ended in catastrophe. Not only did the 32-year-old lose his match against Deji, but he also went on to incur some extremely damaging injuries to his nose and cheekbones. Reacting to his picture, one of the fans said:
Fousey shares his thoughts post-surgery, calls it painful
Fousey took to his Instagram to recount his thoughts after his fight with Deji. Although the content creator came into the fight in great shape and physique, he faced a 3rd round tactical knockout loss to KSI's brother.
Since the fight, he has received a lot of support from the internet community at large, including KSI. The latter replied to his post by stating:
"It’s a journey. There’s ups and downs but enjoy the journey, never give up and eventually you will get what you desire."
Before his surgery, Yousef shared another message with his fans reinstating the belief in himself. He stated that:
"How many times has life felt like a game of snakes and ladders and for just as many times I went up a ladder, I fell down a snake. It gave me perspective over all the pain I’ve felt in my life."
Although his surgery has gone successfully, it remains to be seen if the content creator will ever step into the ring again considering the vulnerable condition of his nose. The latest update that Yousef shared was via a tweet:
Fans react to Fousey's update
The majority of the fans have been supportive towards the influencer. Having said that, there have been a few who discounted his current physique and even stated that they believe he took performance enhancers. Here are some of the reactions shared on Twitter:
Although fans have been skeptical of a possible return to the ring, Fousey's latest opponent, Deji, is eager to put on the gloves again. After the fight, the 25-year-old called out TikTok star Bryce Hall, who had previously lost his boxing match.