"See you on the other side": Fousey sends a touching message to fans before surgery in the wake of his fight

Popular American YouTuber Yousef "Fousey" recently shared a heartfelt message with his fans on Twitter before going into surgery. For context, Yousef incurred a serious nose injury during his boxing match with fellow content creator Deji, the brother of English YouTuber KSI. After the match, the 32-year-old Arab-American shared a gruesome image of his swollen face on his Instagram handle.

He also revealed that this was going to be his second nose surgery, with the previous one happening after his first fight against Slim Albaher back in 2019. Addressing his worried fanbase, Yousef tweeted:

"See you on the other side"

fousey @fousey Heading into surgery and wanted to share some feelings. Heading into surgery and wanted to share some feelings. 🐺 https://t.co/B52mbIOVwh

Disclaimer: The content ahead might be considered graphic by some users. Viewer discretion is advised.

Fousey recounts motivational words after fight

Earlier this week, the American YouTuber took to social media to reveal that his doctor previously recommended that he never step into a combat ring after his first fight with Slim. However, considering how badly he wanted this fight with Deji, his doctor eventually gave him the green light:

"Because of how bad I wanted another chance, for myself, (he) said, “so be it.”

Unfortunately, the fight did not go as planned for Fousey. Not only did he lose the match in the third round, he incurred severe damage to his face. Speaking about his injury, Yousef said:

"How many times has life felt like a game of snakes and ladders and for just as many times I went up a ladder, I fell down a snake. It gave me perspective over all the pain I’ve felt in my life"

Further speaking about his feelings after the loss, he added:

"Something TRAUMATIC I faced 5 years ago could be an easy fly on the shoulder now because of how much I’ve grown and evolved since then. Everything in my life is imploding and on top of it, I look scary because of my injuries"

However, he also added that he wishes to come back even stronger and not let this setback be a cause of downfall for him.

Fans react to the post

Netizens and fans alike expressed empathy towards Fousey and were supportive of all the work he put in. Over the past week, popular creators like KSI and Wade Plemons have publicly shared their support and encouragement for the American. Here are some of the reactions that were shared by fans on Twitter:

Manchester22 @Marvel2212 @fousey @HappyPunchPromo @fightlounge_ @fousey don't waste all the hard work you have done in the last 12 months, you right that you can’t run ,go to gym,but you still can walk on the treadmill at your crib ,keep your weight down and be mentally, physically active until you recover @fousey @HappyPunchPromo @fightlounge_ @fousey don't waste all the hard work you have done in the last 12 months, you right that you can’t run ,go to gym,but you still can walk on the treadmill at your crib ,keep your weight down and be mentally, physically active until you recover

Flash @Alive123Man @fousey Best thing to do is keep Allah in your mind. Make sure you pray don’t just talk on twitter talk to god. He is the healer and sure enough if you stay close to him he will relieve any doubts. Good luck g. @fousey Best thing to do is keep Allah in your mind. Make sure you pray don’t just talk on twitter talk to god. He is the healer and sure enough if you stay close to him he will relieve any doubts. Good luck g.

RoddyBrokke @whereismydraws @fousey You’re not alone bro. Keep your head up. I know your pain might not only be correlated to your boxing match but if it is, remember that you’ve only lost 2. Look at Deji celebrating his first win after 3 losses. I’ve been watching you since 2015 and I’ve seen all the things… [1] @fousey You’re not alone bro. Keep your head up. I know your pain might not only be correlated to your boxing match but if it is, remember that you’ve only lost 2. Look at Deji celebrating his first win after 3 losses. I’ve been watching you since 2015 and I’ve seen all the things… [1]

Cornelius @CorrneIius @fousey You are a warrior Yousef! Have a speedy recovery, everyone loves you and respects you in the yt boxing community and what you are doing with happy punch, always overcome the obstacle no matter how tough it is and keep going brother! @fousey You are a warrior Yousef! Have a speedy recovery, everyone loves you and respects you in the yt boxing community and what you are doing with happy punch, always overcome the obstacle no matter how tough it is and keep going brother!

yorbe van nunen @yorbino



But you gotta keep going brother. It's not because you lost that you can't win in life. If you still like boxing, continue, don't let ANYONE say otherwise, I mean look at Deji. If you want to do something else, search for smtn else. @fousey Bro, I understand what you're going trough.But you gotta keep going brother. It's not because you lost that you can't win in life. If you still like boxing, continue, don't let ANYONE say otherwise, I mean look at Deji. If you want to do something else, search for smtn else. @fousey Bro, I understand what you're going trough.But you gotta keep going brother. It's not because you lost that you can't win in life. If you still like boxing, continue, don't let ANYONE say otherwise, I mean look at Deji. If you want to do something else, search for smtn else. 💪

Majid Freeman @Majstar7 @fousey May Allah make the operation a success and grant you a fully swift recovery ameen & may He give you what’s best for you going forward 🤲🏻 @fousey May Allah make the operation a success and grant you a fully swift recovery ameen & may He give you what’s best for you going forward 🤲🏻

blueberrypoodle @blueberrypoodle @fousey trauma and pain does make you improve, but you do not need it as a motivator everytime. If you do, there is something not being learned. You'll figure it out im sure.. the loss is nothing. You're alive. Can fight again, or not.Just don't look for bad to build good. Trust yourself @fousey trauma and pain does make you improve, but you do not need it as a motivator everytime. If you do, there is something not being learned. You'll figure it out im sure.. the loss is nothing. You're alive. Can fight again, or not.Just don't look for bad to build good. Trust yourself

AcidWBT | VIDEO EDITOR @HornijsASF @fousey Yes you lost against @Deji . Yeah you need some surgery. But do you "need" to throw everything away? Just wait up, diet for now, after the surgery and a hopefully fast recovery get back up! You will win the next fight! You will achieve what you wish to achieve! Don't give up! @fousey Yes you lost against @Deji. Yeah you need some surgery. But do you "need" to throw everything away? Just wait up, diet for now, after the surgery and a hopefully fast recovery get back up! You will win the next fight! You will achieve what you wish to achieve! Don't give up!

Fousey is yet to provide any further updates after his surgery. Nonetheless, fans have shared an overwhelming amount of well-wishes and appreciation for the YouTuber.

Both Deji and Fousey went into the match with a winless record. It remains to be seen when and if the duo will step into the ring again.

