"See you on the other side": Fousey sends a touching message to fans before surgery in the wake of his fight

Popular American YouTuber Yousef "Fousey" recently shared a heartfelt message with his fans on Twitter before going into surgery. For context, Yousef incurred a serious nose injury during his boxing match with fellow content creator Deji, the brother of English YouTuber KSI. After the match, the 32-year-old Arab-American shared a gruesome image of his swollen face on his Instagram handle.
He also revealed that this was going to be his second nose surgery, with the previous one happening after his first fight against Slim Albaher back in 2019. Addressing his worried fanbase, Yousef tweeted:
"See you on the other side"
Disclaimer: The content ahead might be considered graphic by some users. Viewer discretion is advised.
Fousey recounts motivational words after fight
Earlier this week, the American YouTuber took to social media to reveal that his doctor previously recommended that he never step into a combat ring after his first fight with Slim. However, considering how badly he wanted this fight with Deji, his doctor eventually gave him the green light:
"Because of how bad I wanted another chance, for myself, (he) said, “so be it.”
Unfortunately, the fight did not go as planned for Fousey. Not only did he lose the match in the third round, he incurred severe damage to his face. Speaking about his injury, Yousef said:
"How many times has life felt like a game of snakes and ladders and for just as many times I went up a ladder, I fell down a snake. It gave me perspective over all the pain I’ve felt in my life"
Further speaking about his feelings after the loss, he added:
"Something TRAUMATIC I faced 5 years ago could be an easy fly on the shoulder now because of how much I’ve grown and evolved since then. Everything in my life is imploding and on top of it, I look scary because of my injuries"
However, he also added that he wishes to come back even stronger and not let this setback be a cause of downfall for him.
Fans react to the post
Netizens and fans alike expressed empathy towards Fousey and were supportive of all the work he put in. Over the past week, popular creators like KSI and Wade Plemons have publicly shared their support and encouragement for the American. Here are some of the reactions that were shared by fans on Twitter:
Fousey is yet to provide any further updates after his surgery. Nonetheless, fans have shared an overwhelming amount of well-wishes and appreciation for the YouTuber.
Both Deji and Fousey went into the match with a winless record. It remains to be seen when and if the duo will step into the ring again.