“We all respect you” - KSI sends a heartfelt message to Fousey after the latter’s loss to Deji

JJ "KSI" shared a heartfelt message with Yousef "Fousey" after the latter lost a match to his brother, Deji. Both came into the match with a winless record and sought to erase it. As it turns out, the British YouTuber came on top after a TKO victory in the 3rd round against the American.

Fousey, who was visibly hurt as his left eye was swollen, took to social media to extend his regards to Deji and also expressed his resolute desire not to give up. As a gesture of great comradery, JJ responded by saying:

“We all respect you highly for getting in the ring.”

It’s a journey. There’s ups and downs but enjoy the journey, never give up and eventually you will get what you desire. @fousey We all respect you highly for getting in the ring. You got into ridiculous shape & showed everyone how determined you are. No one can take these away from you.It’s a journey. There’s ups and downs but enjoy the journey, never give up and eventually you will get what you desire. @fousey We all respect you highly for getting in the ring. You got into ridiculous shape & showed everyone how determined you are. No one can take these away from you.It’s a journey. There’s ups and downs but enjoy the journey, never give up and eventually you will get what you desire.

KSI and Fousey share a wholesome moment of sportsmanship

Although there has been great animosity between Fousey and the Olatunji brothers, there was nothing but respect shown from both parties after the fight. Fousey, who incurred an injury to his nose during the fight, shared his thoughts on his loss. He added on his Instagram:

"Just left the docs office and sure enough it’s broken and will require surgery this week"

He further said:

"Looking in the mirror brings up so many mixed emotions."

The post was also shared on his Twitter account. KSI went ahead and wrote a candid message, displaying the spirit of the game. He acknowledged:

"It’s a journey. There’s ups and downs but enjoy the journey, never give up and eventually you will get what you desire."

Stay safe and keep making new goals in life. Purpose > @fousey And even if you never step back in the ring, you did something that 99.9% of the population would never do. That’s incredible for your legacy. You were part of something historic last Saturday. Always remember that.Stay safe and keep making new goals in life. Purpose > @fousey And even if you never step back in the ring, you did something that 99.9% of the population would never do. That’s incredible for your legacy. You were part of something historic last Saturday. Always remember that. Stay safe and keep making new goals in life. Purpose >

JJ shared a second reply, also recognizing the hard work and risk that Fousey had undertaken to reach that stage. He said:

"And even if you never step back in the ring, you did something that 99.9% of the population would never do. That’s incredible for your legacy."

fousey @fousey @KSI And, congratulations to not only you and all your success last weekend but to Deji. As corny as it sounds, seeing you and your bro embrace in victory and happiness put a smile on my face and let’s me hold no bitterness towards the outcome. Well deserved champs. @KSI And, congratulations to not only you and all your success last weekend but to Deji. As corny as it sounds, seeing you and your bro embrace in victory and happiness put a smile on my face and let’s me hold no bitterness towards the outcome. Well deserved champs. 🐺

Yousef has already responded to KSI's wholehearted statement by expressing his gratitude towards the Sidemen member. He also commended both the brothers on their triumphs while reitering that he holds no grudges against the duo.

Fans reacted to the exchanges between KSI and Fousey

Viewers were also moved by the gesture of sporstmanship between the two internet personalities. Many acknowledged Fousey's spirit and desire to elevate himself to such lofty standards. Here are some of the reactions that were shared in the thread:

Wade Plem @WadePlem 🏼 @fousey You’re the man Yousef. Did something few do, your courage is admirable @fousey You’re the man Yousef. Did something few do, your courage is admirable 🙏🏼

Jordy @side7s @fousey Well done for getting in the ring brother, don’t feel sorry for yourself, you won against yourself, i’ve seen you grow since 2016 days, the days where you were depressed & look at yourself now, don’t be sorry on yourself, only start doing bigger and better things from this. @fousey Well done for getting in the ring brother, don’t feel sorry for yourself, you won against yourself, i’ve seen you grow since 2016 days, the days where you were depressed & look at yourself now, don’t be sorry on yourself, only start doing bigger and better things from this.

OVERT | PJ 🥋🎮 @overtflow @fousey You’re an absolute warrior brother, you did amazing and you should be PROUD!!! we all are proud of you @fousey You’re an absolute warrior brother, you did amazing and you should be PROUD!!! we all are proud of you

MC @UtdMicah @fousey Should be proud of yourself mate, takes a lot to get in there espically in your oppositions home town. Respect man @fousey Should be proud of yourself mate, takes a lot to get in there espically in your oppositions home town. Respect man

It remains to be seen if Yousef will return to the ring again after incurring damaging injuries. KSI has already hinted at the next possible event in January. The fight card is expected to include matches between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, and possibly one between YouTuber and streamer JiDion, and British influencer Joe Weller.

