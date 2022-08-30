“I don’t think Twitch itself is racist” - Mizkif responds to JiDion’s recent tweet about purple platform

Twitch star Matthew “Mizkif” found himself tangled in controversy as YouTuber and former Twitch streamer Jidon “JiDion” responded harshly to his views on the latter’s recent tweet labeling Twitch as “racist.”

JiDion claimed in a recent YouTube video that Mizkif was the most “cartwheeling” compared to other content creators who reacted to his most recent content. He clarified that a recent video on his main YouTube channel discussed the platform being s**ist and displaying favoritism.

After reacting to the minute-long clip, One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew provided his views on the subject:

"No, listen. I will be defending who I believe. I know people might be like, 'Oh, no, Miz is racist,' like, no. Blah, blah, blah, you want to say what you want. I don't think Twitch itself is racist. I just don't see that as a thing."

Mizkif reacts to JiDion calling him out, provides take on situation

Last week, streaming community members were astonished to hear that Twitch banned a female content creator for seven days after she was seen performing a questionable act live on stream.

The week-long punishment did not sit well with JiDion, and he took to his Twitter handle to express his frustration at the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform:

WiDion @Jidion6 A GIRL GETS F***** ON STREAM 7 DAY BAN WHILE IM STILL HERE PERMA BANNED TWITCH IS RACIST!!!! A GIRL GETS F***** ON STREAM 7 DAY BAN WHILE IM STILL HERE PERMA BANNED TWITCH IS RACIST!!!!

The post went viral, and several well-known content creators provided their take on the YouTuber’s stance, and Mizkif was one of them.

On August 30, the Twitch sensation was browsing through his subreddit and came across a clip in which JiDion seemingly called out the streamer for his opinions. While watching the video, Matthew argued:

"What is the title of the tweet? You literally said, 'Twitch is racist,' like, that is what you said! You said, 'Twitch is racist,' on the tweet, bro! I'm sorry. You literally said, 'Twitch is racist,' you're going to say that the video is different. The tweet said, racist! What do you want me to go by? The tweet!"

Mizkif agreed with JiDion’s assessment of Twitch’s favoritism, saying that “no one should expect anything else” because the platform is, after all, a business:

"Does Twitch have favoritism? Would anyone agree, disagree? Of course, they do! One, they're a company. Of course, they're going to have favoritism, and they will have favoritism over someone that brings in a lot of money. When someone's a brand risk, of course, they are. No one should ever expect anything else. They are a company, at the end of the day. They're a business; of course, they're going to be doing that."

The Austin, Texas-based streamer provided his views on some content creators being a “brand risk” on the platform:

"When someone's a brand risk, they're going to be much more likely to axe them, you know, because they're not bringing in money, they're bringing in toxic views. They would much rather not have them on the platform. Of course, they're going to do that!"

Timestamp: 00:46:54

A few moments later, Mizkif mentioned that he believed Twitch was “not racist” and added further by saying:

"Do I think Twitch, and people are like, 'Oh, don't; they've never tweeted about YourRAGE, or Kai (Cenat), or any...', bro, true, and they should. They should acknowledge their big creators when they do some good s**t, right? When has Twitch ever tweeted about me with Camp Knut? When has Twitch ever tweeted about xQc for doing anything? When has Twitch ever tweeted about any of us for doing anything? They f***ing never do! Twitch never talks about any of us."

Mizkif explained that he received no words of appreciation from Twitch after hosting the 30-day long streamer fitness camp known as Camp Knut:

"Like, it's not just about the W community. We never get talked about! Twitch didn't say one time, 'good job' on Camp Knut. They never mentioned it once! We literally changed hundreds of thousands of peoples' lives for a whole month. Not one time did they say, 'Yo, Miz, good job!' not one time did they ever tell any of us. None of us hear from Twitch."

The conversation ended when he stated that Twitch considered streamers linked to the “W community” and the LSF community to be a brand risk. Mizkif stated:

"Twitch caters to the people down below. They don't care about the people up top because they feel like, you already made it, you don't need help, we don't care about you. And a lot of times, specifically for us, from the LSF/W community, they see us as more brand risky and rather just not deal with us. So, they don't! That's really it!"

Fans react to Mizkif’s take

Mizkif’s clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail, and more than 115 community members reacted to the post. Here are some relevant fan reactions from the streamer subreddit:

Mizkif, one of the biggest content creators on Twitch, started his online career in 2017. Aside from being a Just Chatting streamer, the OTK co-founder has also played several popular gaming titles such as World of Warcraft, Minecraft, Super Mario 64, and Jump King on stream.

