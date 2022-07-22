Watch: KSI reacts to Deji's next opponent FouseyTube's viral video 

KSI recently reacted to a viral video of Deji's next opponent, FouseyTube.

The YouTuber's real name is Yousef Erakat and he pulled off an impressive feat while training, which went viral on TikTok. The clip shows another man getting hit in the stomach by a baton, him making faces in pain, and his stomach turning red.

'Fousey' then steps into the frame to get hit by the baton as well.

fousey @fousey I trained my mind forcing my body to follow. I trained my mind forcing my body to follow. 🐺 https://t.co/2XkmIeS2sy

Surprisingly, the YouTuber does not make a single face as he keeps getting hit by the baton and then proceeds to walk away.

In his latest video on his YouTube channel, the 'Holiday' singer reacted to 'Fousey's' physique and the viral video, saying:

"Ohh damn, Fousey! Oh shit! Bro, he's jacked, ay yo, Deji. Fam, why can't Deji get an easy fight? Bro why is everyone always like jacked or like in good shape or in good form whenever they fight Deji?"

He added:

"For some reason, Deji makes all of his opponents turn up. Like they fully turn up, like, what is this? Look at this shape from Fousey bruv.... He doesn't even flinch, he's like, this is nothing, this is nothing to me!"

'The Nightmare' also went on to say that he has never seen his brother so ripped. He also said that even though 'Fousey' has an amazing physique, his boxing skills are not that great.

Watch the video below:

KSI reacts to Logan Paul wanting to make him a Billionaire

KSI reacted to another video as well. In the video, Logan Paul talks about how the pair went from sworn rivals to business partners while he was on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz.

In the clip, 'The Maverick' explains how 'JJ' saved his career in a way. He stated that after their fight they quickly realized they were the same person and became really good friends.

Paul went on to say that he agrees that 'The Nightmare' saved his career. He wants to repay the favor by being able to say he made him a Billionaire. 'JJ' watched the video and replied saying:

"Oh s**t, oy that's sick, that's sick."

The pair are partners in their business Prime Hydration and their product seems to be doing really well. Fans love to see the pair collaborating and making videos together.

