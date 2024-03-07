“Don’t get my family involved” - N3on enraged at Duke Denis after AMP member makes comments about his parents

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" is often embroiled in beef with other creators. The latest spat involves AMP member and Twitch streamer Duke Dennis. For context, Duke recently aired his criticisms of Rangesh's content during his stream, even implying that Rangesh seeks attention by crying out for it.

Duke sarcastically insinuated that Rangesh's parents were likely too occupied with work during his childhood, suggesting they didn't give him adequate attention. This naturally angered Rangesh, who responded:

"Don’t get my family involved."

What did Duke Dennis say about N3on? Exploring latest streaming beef

In the streaming community, conflicts seem to arise every other week. N3on, known for his contentious nature, didn't receive any commendation from Twitch streamer Duke Dennis, who is no stranger to expressing his opinions. The AMP member said this during his latest stream:

"The ni**a is so weird, everything he does is cry for attention. It's almost like, the ni**a got parents and sh*t who always worked. You know what I'm saying? It's like his parents always worked when he was a kid and he never got to see them. I kind of feel bad for the ni**a. It's like a cry for help."

N3on certainly took notice of the criticism against him, particularly as Duke brought up his parents, which left him notably displeased. He responded:

"Alright bro, Duke. Hey, I f**k with you, bro. And you're cool, but don't get my family involved, bro.C'Cause that's when sh*t really gets (serious). Hold on, I'm actually not in the mood right now. Dead a**, bro."

He added:

"Don't get my family involved, especially my mom and dad, who were there for me, chill the f**k out. I don't go around talking about your family and sh*t. Dead a**, bro. Chill out. 'Cause you know damn well that you're not saying it to my face, bro."

Fans react to the clip

N3on's rant against Duke Dennis naturally garnered a lot of reactions from the streaming community. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the latest beef between Duke Dennis and N3on (Image via X)

As mentioned earlier, Rangesh is no stranger to being embroiled in feuds with other creators and even combat athletes. For instance, American pro boxer Devin Haney issued a threatening message to N3on for his recent remarks against him.