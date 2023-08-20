"That's basically a kid" - Duke Dennis slams the online community for sharing IShowSpeed's wardrobe malfunction incident

Prominent internet personality and AMP-affiliated content creator, Duke Dennis, has shared his thoughts on YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed's" wardrobe malfunction incident. For context, the latter went viral on August 17, 2023, when he accidentally flashed his privates while playing Five Nights at Freddy's. Numerous clips of the situation were posted on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

In response to this incident, Duke Dennis slammed the online community for sharing an embarrassing and intimate video of a person who had just turned 18. He went on to say that netizens had "no shame":

"Man, that's basically a kid, bruh! Real talk. He's basically still a kid, bro! And now, y'all grown a*s men, in god d*mn behind them Twitter accounts and s**t - the fact that y'all raced to post it, man. Y'all don't have no shame, bro. Real s**t, bro."

AMP member Duke Dennis slams netizens for making IShowSpeed's flashing incident go viral on the internet

During a recent livestream, Duke Dennis' attention was drawn to fans asking him to comment on the IShowSpeed incident. At first, he burst out laughing. However, the conversation quickly became serious, with him saying:

"Listen. How old is Speed, bruh? 18? Exactly. Listen, the amount of clips (that) I've seen is ridiculous. The fact that all you pages (and) Twitter accounts, and things of that nature rushed and got on that Speed race. 'The flash.' The god d*mn Speed forest and all that s**t."

The 29-year-old also criticized Twitter users for rushing to share IShowSpeed's clip in which he inadvertently flashed his privates:

"The fact that y'all went so hard and so fast to god d*mn post that man's d**k!"

Fans react to Duke Dennis' take

Twitter user @domainsdomain's post featuring Duke Dennis' take has attracted quite a lot of traction. Here's what they had to say:

In the aftermath of the viral incident, IShowSpeed went live on his channel on August 18, 2023. While addressing the community, he broke down in tears and opened up about his mental health. He said:

"This is truly an embarrassing f**king moment for me. Nah, really. And I've lately been, in these past hours, I've been suffering mentally. Genuinely bro, at the end of the day I am still a human being. And one of my worst fears that I never ever wanted to happen. Like... as a streamer, this is one of your worst fears, you know? And millions of people seeing, you know... and it's depressing bro."

IShowSpeed decided to play Roblox later that day. Things took a turn when stream snipers began harassing him by referring to him as "IShowMeat."