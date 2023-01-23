"Don't rush into a procedure": Pokimane addresses having chubby cheeks in the past, asks youth to refrain from surgery

Imane "Pokimane" has held the title of being the most followed Twitch streamer for years and is well-known for her remarks on the beauty standards universally set for women, especially when they work in the entertainment industry.

As a leading figure in the content creation space, Pokimane is an inspiration to many up-and-coming streamers and frequently speaks about body positivity on her social media accounts. She recently addressed having chubbier cheeks in the past in a TikTok and urged her followers not to rush into having buccal fat removal surgeries, as facial structure continues to develop even during early adulthood.

Citing herself as an example, the streamer listed out multiple reasons for not getting the surgery and encouraged the youth who feel that their cheeks are too chubby to wait and see if their jawline naturally sharpens over the years:

"There are also lots of natural ways that you can improve your face shape. Guasha retainers helped minimize my TMJ a ton. So many other things but please don't feel the need to rush into a procedure just because of a little cute baby fat, okay?"

"I'll appreciate it when I'm older" - Pokimane shares advice regarding cheek fat and jawlines

Imane began the TikTok video by revealing an old photo of herself and pointing out all of the differences in her facial structure.

"I never realized how much my face has changed until I saw this old photo of myself."

According to the 26-year-old streamer, the picture she showcased was from five years ago when the streamer had comparatively chubbier cheeks. She recounted her feelings about it at the time before revealing her advice:

"This was me at 21, I'm 26 now and I see so many people talk about buccal fat removal and young people like hating their chubby cheeks so I want to tell you what I told myself at this age when I didn't like my chubby cheeks."

Pokimane revealed that she had to come to terms with the fact that she looked like a "baby," but knew that her future self would appreciate not getting the surgery done at a young age:

"I told myself, 'Okay, I might hate that I look like a baby now, but I'll appreciate it when I'm older."

She followed up that piece of advice by further elaborating on her point. The Twitch powerhouse explained that facial structures continue to develop well into a person's 20s and that the youth shouldn't be that worried about how their jaws and cheeks look in their early 20s.

"And after losing some facial fat throughout my 20s, I gotta tell you, I do appreciate it. So, just a friendly reminder, especially to anyone who's young. Like throughout your 20s, your face will still continue to change a little bit."

TikTok reacts to Pokimane's advice about buccal fat removal surgery

In the comments section of the short TikTok video, fans and supporters praised her for encouraging people not to get this surgery so early on in life. A few admitted that they were facing similar issues and revealed how reassured they were after hearing her opinion on the matter.

TikTok comments praising Imane's advice (Image via Poki/TikTok)

Pokimane started her streaming career back in 2013 and has become a pillar of the content creation industry. Unfortunately, her livestreaming hours have been significantly reduced in recent months. Here's a rundown as to why her 2022 numbers aren't as high as previous years.

