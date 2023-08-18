Controversial streamer Adin Ross is going viral on social media after he gave away his custom Dior Air Jordans worth approximately $10,000 to a fan because he couldn't wear them without hurting his toes. The Kick streamer has been known to have a very lucrative stake in the platform and has given money away to fans on stream before.

Adin Ross was IRL streaming with contentious online personality Sneako and had made it clear that he was in discomfort. While being surrounded by a number of fans, he asked one of them for their shoe size. When he realized that his size would fit the fan, Adin took off the expensive shoes and gave them away, saying:

"What size are you? What size are you, 9.5? I'm a ten, here you go. Swear to god bro, those are custom-made Air Jordans. My f*cking toes, man. I can't wear those, bro."

After overcoming the initial shock of receiving the Jordans, the fans asked the streamer what he would do, considering he was in public with no shoes on. The Kick streamer just replied that he will be buying some new ones.

"Huh? I'm going to get some new ones, bro. All respect, I got you, bro. I need new shoes so bad, bro."

Expand Tweet

Before walking away, however, Adin Ross did ask the fan to promise him that he would not sell the shoes and stated that the custom Dior Air Jordans cost around $10,000 total:

"You promise you won't sell them? Don't sell them, bro. Those are like $5,000 each."

"I will always remember you": Fan has an emotional response after Adin Ross gives away custom Dior Air Jordans worth $10,000

As mentioned before, Adin Ross is known for giving away large amounts of money while IRL streaming. Only a couple of months ago, he stunned a waitress after tipping her $10,000. Incidentally, that is the exact amount of money that he claimed his custom-made shoes cost.

After he gave the shoes away as they were hurting his toes, he went back to explain some more details about the shoe. The moment turned quite wholesome after the fan promised him that he will remember the streamer forever and that he thinks he is awesome:

"I will remember you forever, I watch your videos, you're awesome!"

Social media reacts to Adin Ross giving away shoes worth $10,000 because they hurt his feet.

The clip naturally gained a lot of traction online, with many commenting on Adin giving away the shoe and the wholesome moment with the fan. Here are some reactions from X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross was recently embroiled in yet another controversy, with fans apparently trolling him into watching an explicit video of his sister Naomi Ross who is known for doing OF content.