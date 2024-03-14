“Don’t think JJ really knew what N3on was about” - Miniminter comments on KSI’s surprise collaboration with the controversial Kick streamer

Sidemen member and Twitch streamer Simon "Miniminter" took to his What's Good? podcast to discuss the recent collaboration between Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" and JJ "KSI." KSI had recently traveled to Miami to attend the latest UFC 299 event. Being in the city allowed him to make a quick appearance on N3on's stream during his visit.

Simon, however, admitted that the stream came as a surprise to him, as he speculated that JJ likely had little familiarity with N3on's content. N3on, of course, is also currently one of the most controversial streamers. Simon said:

"I don’t think JJ really knew what N3on was about.”

Miniminter gives his take on KSI's appearing on controversial Kick streamer N3on's stream

UK-based Twitch streamer Miniminter used his podcast to share his perspective on his close friend and Sidemen colleague KSI teaming up for an impromptu IRL stream in Miami recently. The sight of N3on and KSI appearing together on screen undoubtedly caught many by surprise. Miniminter reacted:

"He's (KSI) been hanging out with N3on as well. I just see loads of clips on TikTok. I don't really get what's going on. I don't think JJ really knew what N3on was about. They just started hanging out."

(Timestamp: 00:19:31)

What's Good? podcast's co-host and YouTuber Andrew "Randolph" too joined in, stating that he was pleased to see KSI being the "big brother" to N3on, who is just 19:

"JJ seems like a substitute teacher in that clip. By the way, I mean it in a good way because of this wave of streamers doing crazy sh*t just to get attention. Whether it's good or bad, they just do stuff. I liked watching JJ on these clips thinking, 'Oh he's acting mature'."

During the same stream, KSI extended an invitation to N3on for a headline fight in Misfits Boxing. He proposed that N3on should face Adin Ross in the ring, possibly as a means to resolve their differences.

(Timestamp: 05:30)

Speaking of N3on, the streamer was suspended from his Kick account earlier today (March 14, 2004). While the precise cause for the ban remains undisclosed, it likely originated from a recent clip where the streamer was observed making vitriolic and violent threats toward a young fan during a stream.