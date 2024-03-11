"N3on is built like Jiminy Cricket" - Fans react as KSI claims that Kick streamer could defeat Adin Ross in boxing match

British YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" is currently in Miami, where he crossed paths with renowned Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on." Notably, JJ extended an invitation to N3on for a potential boxing match in one of his upcoming Misfits Boxing events. Misfits Boxing, established and managed by JJ and his manager, Mams Taylor, is a notable boxing promotion group.

JJ likely recognizes the feud tension between N3on and fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross. Consequently, he proposed the idea of N3on and Adin facing off in a potential boxing match at one of Misfits Boxing's events.

However, fans don't really expect N3on to excel as a fighter, largely due to his slender physique. One fan (@KnightOw7) comically mocked the streamer, saying:

"N3on is built like Jiminy Cricket. There's no shot."

"You vs Adin" - KSI proposes a potential fight between N3on and Adin Ross

KSI, the owner and creator of Misfits Boxing, has previously expressed his eagerness to witness figures like N3on, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed compete in Misfits Boxing. He believes that their participation could significantly expand the influencer boxing scene.

Today, during Match 11, JJ was invited to N3on's stream, where the duo discussed the possibility of N3on fighting in one of Misfits' upcoming events. JJ said:

"It would be good to just beat someone up, innit? Do you know what would be sick? You vs. Adin (Ross). I think that will be huge."

N3on responded:

"I've been trying to say it, bro. I've been f**king saying it, bro."

When asked who JJ thinks will win, he said:

"You know what? I think it will be close but I don't think he'll be able to take you, bro. I think you'd beat him. Just through stamina alone. I think you'll just keep going. You got limbs, like pillow hands. I don't think you'll be doing too much damage, but I think he'll just be exhausted."

Fans react to KSI's proposal to N3on

KSI recently returned to streaming after several years and has been largely active. His recent collaboration with N3on and the subsequent proposal of a fight between N3on and Adin Ross sparked many reactions:

Recently, KSI and Adin Ross were embroiled in a feud. Reportedly, Misfits Boxing sent a legal notice to Adin, aiming to prevent him from hosting a match between DeenTheGreat and Adam Saleh, particularly because the former is contracted to Misfits.