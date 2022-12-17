Dota 2 Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle released: Schedule, price, and more

Valve recently revealed the Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle that Dota 2 players can purchase if they wish to further their progression in this year's Battle Pass. There's plenty in store for this year's Battle Pass, which is slated to run longer than previous years, and the latest bundle will help players quickly gain levels alongside other in-game items.

Earlier this year, Valve announced that they had decided to change the duration of the 2022 Battle Pass as they wanted it to start closer to The International 2022 (TI) and continue long after it concluded. Their intention was to capture and sustain the hype and excitement surrounding Dota 2 beyond The International 2022.

Part 1 of the Battle Pass 2022 ran from September 1 to November 2022, featuring a Faceless Void Arcana and a Phantom Assassin Persona. Part 2 of the Battle Pass 2022 began on November 3 and is expected to run until January 12, 2023, featuring a Razor Arcana and a Crystal Maiden Persona.

Everything Dota 2 players need to know about the Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle

Valve revealed that the Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle, which is the second Battle Level Bundle sale for this year's Battle Pass 2022, is now released and will be available until Thursday, January 12, 2023. The cost of the latest bundle is $29.99 each and a player can purchase a maximum of two bundles.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle Sale is live now through Jan 12! 120 levels, 9x Immortal I, 6x Immortal II, 6x Ageless Heirlooms, 6x Battle Pass Collection Treasures. Limit 2 per customer, cumulative with The International 2022 Battle Level Bundle. store.steampowered.com/news/app/570/v… The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle Sale is live now through Jan 12! 120 levels, 9x Immortal I, 6x Immortal II, 6x Ageless Heirlooms, 6x Battle Pass Collection Treasures. Limit 2 per customer, cumulative with The International 2022 Battle Level Bundle. store.steampowered.com/news/app/570/v… https://t.co/FYd8evhqSj

The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle for all Dota 2 players will contain the following in-game items:

120x Battle Levels

9x Immortal Treasure 1 - Contains cosmetic sets for Centaur Warrunner, Enchantress, Templar Assassin, Venomancer, Meepo, Bristleback, and Hoodwink

Contains cosmetic sets for Centaur Warrunner, Enchantress, Templar Assassin, Venomancer, Meepo, Bristleback, and Hoodwink 6x Immortal Treasure 2 - Contains cosmetic sets for Broodmother, Huskar, Necrophos, Dark Seer, Dragon Knight, Disruptor, and Queen of Pain

Contains cosmetic sets for Broodmother, Huskar, Necrophos, Dark Seer, Dragon Knight, Disruptor, and Queen of Pain 6x Ageless Heirlooms Treasures - Contains cosmetic sets for Anti Mage, Templar Assasin, Chaos Knight, Razor, Monkey King, Zeus, Death Prophet, Night Stalker, Medusa, and Mars

Contains cosmetic sets for Anti Mage, Templar Assasin, Chaos Knight, Razor, Monkey King, Zeus, Death Prophet, Night Stalker, Medusa, and Mars 6x Battle Pass Collection Treasures - Huskar, Doom, Lion, Clockwerk, Broodmother, Lifestealer, Mars, and Batrider

The International 2022 Swag Bag bundle provides every Dota 2 player with a Level 1 Battle Pass 2022 along with a one-month Dota Plus subscription and an Arcana. Even today, the bundle can be picked up for free in-game.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 Announcing The International 2022 Swag Bag for all active Dota customers -- celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming your free Arcana, Battle Pass, and access to Dota Plus. dota2.com/newsentry/3398… Announcing The International 2022 Swag Bag for all active Dota customers -- celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming your free Arcana, Battle Pass, and access to Dota Plus. dota2.com/newsentry/3398… https://t.co/TEQn94WKKb

As revealed by Valve's announcement, the major highlights for this year's Battle Pass that players would surely like to pick up include:

Conduit of the Blueheart Crystal Maiden Personal - Level 148

Stoneclaw Scavenger custom towers - Level 176

Age of Attrition Primal Beast Prestige - Level 223

Exile Unveiled Phantom Assassin Persona - Level 296

Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor - Level 383

Claszian Apostasy Faceless Void Arcana - Level 495

One thing to note that many in the Dota 2 community have already pointed out is that, unlike previous Level bundles, the proceedings from this bundle will not feed into any TI's prize pool. It remains to be seen whether any portion of Part 2 of Battle Pass 2022 will be utilized for other Dota 2 tournaments, as desired by the community.

