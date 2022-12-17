Dota 2 Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle released: Schedule, price, and more

Valve recently revealed the Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle that Dota 2 players can purchase if they wish to further their progression in this year's Battle Pass. There's plenty in store for this year's Battle Pass, which is slated to run longer than previous years, and the latest bundle will help players quickly gain levels alongside other in-game items.
Earlier this year, Valve announced that they had decided to change the duration of the 2022 Battle Pass as they wanted it to start closer to The International 2022 (TI) and continue long after it concluded. Their intention was to capture and sustain the hype and excitement surrounding Dota 2 beyond The International 2022.
Part 1 of the Battle Pass 2022 ran from September 1 to November 2022, featuring a Faceless Void Arcana and a Phantom Assassin Persona. Part 2 of the Battle Pass 2022 began on November 3 and is expected to run until January 12, 2023, featuring a Razor Arcana and a Crystal Maiden Persona.
Everything Dota 2 players need to know about the Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle
Valve revealed that the Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle, which is the second Battle Level Bundle sale for this year's Battle Pass 2022, is now released and will be available until Thursday, January 12, 2023. The cost of the latest bundle is $29.99 each and a player can purchase a maximum of two bundles.
The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle for all Dota 2 players will contain the following in-game items:
- 120x Battle Levels
- 9x Immortal Treasure 1 - Contains cosmetic sets for Centaur Warrunner, Enchantress, Templar Assassin, Venomancer, Meepo, Bristleback, and Hoodwink
- 6x Immortal Treasure 2 - Contains cosmetic sets for Broodmother, Huskar, Necrophos, Dark Seer, Dragon Knight, Disruptor, and Queen of Pain
- 6x Ageless Heirlooms Treasures - Contains cosmetic sets for Anti Mage, Templar Assasin, Chaos Knight, Razor, Monkey King, Zeus, Death Prophet, Night Stalker, Medusa, and Mars
- 6x Battle Pass Collection Treasures - Huskar, Doom, Lion, Clockwerk, Broodmother, Lifestealer, Mars, and Batrider
The International 2022 Swag Bag bundle provides every Dota 2 player with a Level 1 Battle Pass 2022 along with a one-month Dota Plus subscription and an Arcana. Even today, the bundle can be picked up for free in-game.
As revealed by Valve's announcement, the major highlights for this year's Battle Pass that players would surely like to pick up include:
- Conduit of the Blueheart Crystal Maiden Personal - Level 148
- Stoneclaw Scavenger custom towers - Level 176
- Age of Attrition Primal Beast Prestige - Level 223
- Exile Unveiled Phantom Assassin Persona - Level 296
- Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor - Level 383
- Claszian Apostasy Faceless Void Arcana - Level 495
One thing to note that many in the Dota 2 community have already pointed out is that, unlike previous Level bundles, the proceedings from this bundle will not feed into any TI's prize pool. It remains to be seen whether any portion of Part 2 of Battle Pass 2022 will be utilized for other Dota 2 tournaments, as desired by the community.