"Dox me unless I complied with their s*xual demands" - Twitch streamer Wolfabelle breaks down after receiving threats from stalker

Popular Twitch streamer Wolfabelle went live on an emotional note on September 10. She briefly explained how a stalker has been bullying and threatening her for a week.

She went on to talk about how she has been living with a friend, but dealing with the situation was very scary. Revealing how the person is holding her sensitive information hostage, she said:

"Basically dox me unless I complied with their sexual demands.”

Twitch streamer Wolfabelle left in tears after stalker blackmails her for s*xual favor

Popular streamer Wolfabelle started her September 10 broadcast in an emotionally vulnerable state by detailing how she has been dealing with a stalker.

Explaining the situation in its entirety to her livestream viewers, the online personality explained how the stalker has been threatening her with a bunch of her personal information.

These included her flat photographs, her permanent residence's address, and other private information in exchange for some unacceptable s*xual favors. She began:

"For the past week or so... I’ve been dealing with a stalker, that has been constantly threatening to leak a bunch of my information, my private life, and basically dox me unless I complied with their s*xual demands. So, I have been dealing with that, which is obviously very scary and stressful.”

Wolfabelle even went on to confirm that despite all of his vicious efforts, she hadn't complied with the stalker's s*xual demands but also raised concerns over the big privacy threats. Continuing her trail of thoughts, she further added:

"Obviously, I’m never gonna comply to that sh*t in a million years. But they know my address and they sent me a picture of my flat. That’s obviously a big privacy threat.”

For her own safety, Wolfabelle is currently staying with her friend, away from her normal place of residence. She is currently live streaming for her friend's place (living room) until she is able to move back into her apartment once the situation gets normal.

Twitch users react to Wolfabelle's stalking incident

As expected, the incident elicited a plethora of reactions from viewers. With widespread concern over her safety, the majority of Twitch livestream viewers chimed in to provide their support.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reaction, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Wolfabelle/Twitch)

Wolfabelle is currently in contact with law enforcement by providing them with her daily updates. She also thanked her Twitch viewers for sticking around in a time of need.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan