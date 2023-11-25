Dplus KIA eliminated from PMGC 2023

In a surprising twist, Dplus KIA was eliminated from the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023. Despite entering the competition as Korea's top team based on the accumulated points from Pro Series Korea Season 1 and 2, as well as the champions of the India Korea Invitational, their early exit from this mega competition has left the gaming community stunned.

During the Group Stage, Dplus was placed in Group Yellow, finishing fifth and getting relegated to the Survival Stage. This stage comprised 24 teams divided into three groups, and they played 12 matches over three days from November 22 to 24. While the top 16 teams advanced to the next stage, the remaining eight were eliminated.

Dplus KIA's performances in PMGC 2023 Survival Stage

Dplus KIA began the Survival Stage on a positive note, securing seventh place at the end of the first day with 35 points from six matches. The South Korean team played six matches on the final day, accumulating only 20 points, which dropped them to 18th place with a total of 55 points.

They made a couple of mistakes during the Survival Stage, which led to their unfortunate exit from PMGC 2023. Their performances in their last crucial six encounters were especially not at the level that was most required. However, the club missed a seat in the Last Chance by only five points. On the other hand, Dukshan Esports, barely made it to the next stage, claiming 16th position with 59 points.

Notably, alongside Dplus, other reputable teams such as Nasr, NB Esports, and Alter Ego have also been eliminated from the event. However, two other Korean teams have managed to stay in the tournament. Duksan Esports narrowly got through the Survival Stage, making it to the Last Chance stage, while NongShim Redforce qualified for the finals by topping Group Red in the initial stage.

The Grand Finals of the PMGC 2023 will feature 16 teams engaging in fierce competition over three days in Turkey from December 8 to 10, vying for the coveted title. Currently, eleven teams have already secured their spots in the Finals, leaving only five positions up for grabs.

The allocation of these remaining spots will be determined based on the performance of teams in the Last Chance stage, taking place on November 25 and 26. This stage serves as the penultimate battleground before the climactic finals, adding an extra layer of intensity and anticipation to the tournament.