NS RedForce, STE, and Morph qualify for PMGC 2023 Grand Finals Turkey 

During the Group Red competition of PMGC League Stage held from November 9 to 12, 2023, NongShim Redforce, Six Two Eight, and Morph GPX, alongside 13 others, engaged in over 24 matches. While these three teams successfully secured their spots in the Grand Finals of the PMGC 2023, teams placed 4th to 11th are now relegated to the Survival Stage.

Unfortunately, the bottom five teams of the Group Red have been eliminated from the ongoing Global Championship. So far, two groups have completed their matches in the initial stage, while Group Yellow will contest from November 16 to 19. Six teams from the Group Stage and two invited teams have been confirmed for the Finale, planned for December 8 to 10, 2023.

NS RedForce, Six Two Eight, and Morph's performances in PMGC Group Red

Redforce from South Korea entered the competition, followed by a strong performance in the Rivals Cup (Japan vs Korea). While the team has experienced fluctuations in form, they made an impressive start in the PMGC League Stage 2023 by securing the second position at the end of the first day.

Building on their initial success, NongShim Redforce surged to the pole position on day two and maintained their stronghold until the very last moment. Remarkably, they were the only team to surpass the 200-point mark, concluding the stage with 203 points.

The second team to secure a spot in the finals is Six Two Eight, the runners-up of PMWI 2023. This Chinese powerhouse had a modest start, standing in fourth place at the conclusion of the first day. Holding steady, they maintained their position through the end of day two.

Notably, Six Two Eight displayed a significant improvement on the third day, elevating their performance to secure the second spot. This momentum carried through to the final day, solidifying their place in the grand finals.

The third and final team to earn a spot in the PMGC Grand Finals is Morph GPX from Indonesia. The team made an impactful start to the event, leading the rankings at the end of the first day. Despite slipping to the third position at the close of the second day's play, they demonstrated resilience and successfully defended their position in the following days, ultimately earning their qualification for the finals.

Nigma Galaxy, Faze Clan, and Duskan Esports are among the teams that have been relegated to the survival stage of the PMGC League. Notably, prominent names such as Hail Esports and Konina Power are now out of the tournament, which highlights the formidable competition level, where even well-established teams face tough challenges, and outcomes can be unpredictable.