Nongshim RedForce acquires DS Gaming ahead of PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 

South Korean organization Nongshim RedForce has acquired PUBG Mobile team DS Gaming, who earned a seat in the upcoming Global Championship League.

The roster has done a good job in the past year and a half, winning many regional tournaments. It was formed from the former roster of T1 in April 2021, a famous Korean organization. However, they hav seen several player changes since then.

NS RedForce, announced their entry into PUBG Mobile on their social media pages on November 8 via a statement that read:

"NS Redforce is proud to establish a PUBG Mobile Team by acquiring a former league Champion DS gaming. NS PUBG Team will participate in upcoming international competition ‘PMGC’. Please give a warm welcome to our new family!"

NS Redforce is proud to establish a PUBG Mobile Team by acquiring a former league Champion DS gaming.

NS PUBG Team will participate in upcoming international competition 'PMGC'. Please give a warm welcome to our new family!



NS RedForce PUBG Mobile roster

1) Dooms - Kim Jun ha

2) IGL - An Tae hee

3) QX - Lee Kyung seok

4) SayDen - Jeon Min jae

5) Sporta - Kim Min jae

6) Janchi - Yoon Sang hoon (Coach)

The SayDen-led five-man squad recently secured the second spot in the Pro Series 2022 Fall Finals, and a spot in the PMGC League as Damwon Gaming had already reached that championship by winning the Rivals Cup: Korea vs Japan.

This year, South Korea has two slots in the 2022 PMGC from the PMPS Season 4 and the PMPS Fall Finals. In addition, there was also a spot through the Rivals Cup played between Korean and Japanese teams.

그 무엇도 막을 수 없는 DWG KIA의 질주! DWG KIA가 FALL FINALS 챔피언의 자리까지 꿰차며 넘볼 수 없는 강자임을 다시 한번 증명합니다.



The PUBG Mobile Pro Season 4 was also won by Damwon Gaming, where the second-placed team, emTek StormX, registered their place in the PMGC League. DS Gaming came in at third place in that event.

However, the team once again showcased a sparkling execution in the PMPS Fall Finals and made it to the $4 million PMGC contest by coming second in the tournament.

Last year, Korean team Damwon Gaming impressed everyone by winning the 2021 PMGC League East. They also played well in PMWI 2022. Due to their fantastic exploits, Korea is now considered one of the strongest PUBG Mobile esports regions in the world.

Nongshim RedForce is a South Korean Esports organization that entered a popular PC title League of Legends in 2019. After seeing the growth of Damwon Gaming in PUBGM, the organization will be expecting success like them. The squad will play their first event under NS RedForce's banner at the PMGC, which is set to start November 10.

