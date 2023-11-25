PMGC 2023 Survival Stage: Overall standings, qualified teams for Last Chance, and more

The Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023 League Stage wrapped up on November 24, with the top 16 teams moving to the next round. The remaining eight teams were eliminated from the tournament. After 12 matches, Influence Rage from Brazil emerged as the top performer with 112 points and 68 eliminations.

MadBull secured second place with 104 points and three Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, D'Xavier from Vietnam claimed the third spot with 100 points.

These three participants were the only teams to reach the 100-point mark in 12 matches during this stage.

Overall standings of PMGC 2023 Survival Stage

Nigma Galaxy secured the fourth position in the PMGC 2023 Survival Stage standings with 94 points and 60 kills. RUKH came in fifth with 87 points despite not claiming any Chicken Dinner. Sixth-placed Bigetron Esports from Indonesia registered 86 points and 58 eliminations.

Thailand's Faze Clan dominated their first match but struggled a bit in their next few encounters. However, they produced some amazing results on the last day and jumped to 11th place with 69 points.

Reject from Japan were underwhelming in their first six matches but staged a phenomenal comeback on the second day. They claimed the 13th spot on the table with 68 points.

Gaimin Gladiators and Persija Evos finished 14th and 15th, with 62 and 60 points respectively. Meanwhile, Dukshan barely managed to get a seat in the next stage, securing the 16th spot with 59 points.

Qualified teams for Last Chance

Here are all the qualified teams for the Last Chance stage:

Influence Rage MadBull D'Xavier Nigma Galaxy Rukh Bigetron IHC INCO Team Queso Brute Force Faze Yoodo Alliance Reject Gaimin Gladiators Persija Evos Dukshan Esports

Bottom eight teams eliminated from PMGC 2023

Two big names, Malaysia’s SEM9 and Korea’s Dplus KIA, put in dismal performances in the Survival Stage and were eliminated from the championship. They finished 17th and 18th, respectively.

NASR, which has experienced athletes from North America, also failed to progress to the next phase of the tournament. Meanwhile, NB Esports from Mongolia finished 20th with 49 points.

Two-time PMSL winners Alter Ego (Indonesia) were not their best selves in the 12 matches of the PMGC Survival Stage, scoring only 44 points. N Hyper from North America ranked 23rd with 43 points, followed by Quest Esports.