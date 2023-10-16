Reject wins PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 3 Phase 2, top two teams qualify for PMGC 2023

Reject became the champions of the PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 3 Phase 2 after dominating across 50 matches in the event. The renowned team amassed 115 more points than their nearest rival, showing their clear superiority. Their players Reiji, Sara, and Lufa were the top three individual performers of the Season 3 Phase 2.

The major Japanese event was conducted from October 2 to 15 and boasted a total prize pool of around $337,000. A total of 16 squads collided with each other across 10 match days for two slots in the 2023 PMGC League Stage. Reject and Beenostorm are the top performers of the event that have entered the Global Championship.

Additionally, the top eight teams from the competition have also advanced to the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup 2023 Korea vs Japan. There will also be one slot for the upcoming PMGC.

Overall standings of PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 3 Phase 2

Reject Tokyo accumulated 478 points and 326 kills in the tournament. The squad had played exceptionally well during the initial seven days, which helped them hold on to the top spot until the end. Reiji was the MVP with 103 kills. Sara and Lufa picked up 81 and 76 eliminations, respectively.

Beenostorm had a disappointing start, but they made a significant comeback and ended up in second place with 360 points in the overall standings. Their athlete, Nagon, was impressive, with 74 kills in the event.

Pulverex ranked third with 350 points and narrowly missed a seat in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship from this event. They will now have another chance in the Rivals Cup to reach the prestigious event.

BC Swell, a well-known club, came fourth in the table with 341 points. They clinched five Chicken Dinners but fell short by a few points. Varrel and Detonation were fifth and sixth with 326 and 305 points, respectively.

SunSister kicked off the event on a confident note but couldn’t maintain their pace till the final day. Sengoku Gaming looked inconsistent from the beginning, due to which they had to settle for eighth place in the overall chart.

Scarz, a famous Japanese organization, had a performance to forget in this phase as they finished 11th with 266 points. Northeption also stumbled on the opening day and failed to make a comeback in their subsequent days. Unfortunately, these teams now have no chance of qualifying for the PMGC 2023.