Dr DisRespect calls Modern Warfare II the worst CoD "in the history of the franchise", fans react

Streaming veteran and YouTuber Herschel "Dr DisRespect" took to his stream to give his take on the recently released Modern Warfare II, the 19th installment of the Call of Duty series. According to the streamer, the latest addition to the CoD franchise has been the worst in the history of the entire series.

The clip was shared on Twitter by online gaming reporter Jake Lucky. He captioned it by appealing to the fans to express their thoughts on Dr DisRespect's latest scrutiny as well as commenting on the worst CoD game.

Speaking on Modern Warfare II, Dr DisRespect exclaimed by stating:

"Absolute worst Call of Duty in the history of the franchise."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect calls MW2 the worst Call of Duty in the history of the franchise before kinda taking it back



Real question is y’all, what is the worst CoD ever? Dr Disrespect calls MW2 the worst Call of Duty in the history of the franchise before kinda taking it backReal question is y’all, what is the worst CoD ever? https://t.co/6s6qChKvv5

"Maybe I should just calm down" - Dr DisRespect willing to give Modern Warfare II a second chance

Dr DisRespect is no stranger when it comes to making dramatic and scathing remarks about video games. He recently expressed his thoughts on the insipid state of the gaming scene. Modern Warfare II just happened to be the latest victim of his critical estimation. He was heard saying:

"Oh man, this game is atrocious in every single way imaginable. Like how can you make the absolute worst Call of Duty in the history of the franchise? This is it. They did it. They f**king did it man. I didn't know it was possible, but they did it."

Moments later, however, he mellowed down. Willing to give the game a second shot, Dr DisRespect continued, saying:

"I can't even hate it like that, I don't know, I don't know. Maybe I should just calm down and just win that. Let's just do that, let's just go in there and win that. We gotta win that one. That's on me, that's on me."

Fans react to the clip

Upon sharing the tweet, Jake Lucky asked fans to express their opinions regarding the worst CoD installment. The post went on to receive a lot of comments. Here's what the gaming world had to say:

Jake Lucky gave his own take and stated that Vanguard was underwhelming:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Recency bias probably got me twisted on how good or bad CoDs are but Vanguard gotta be up there for games I didn’t enjoy at all Recency bias probably got me twisted on how good or bad CoDs are but Vanguard gotta be up there for games I didn’t enjoy at all

Barstool Sports member MRags stated that MW Ghosts, which was released in 2013, was his least favorite:

MRags @BarstoolMRags @JakeSucky Gonna get torched for this but I thought ghosts was awful @JakeSucky Gonna get torched for this but I thought ghosts was awful

Another user backed up the above comment by concurring to it:

Jake Patterson @RealPatterson50 @BarstoolMRags Ghosts was the first of many CoDs I skipped and I don't regret it. @BarstoolMRags Ghosts was the first of many CoDs I skipped and I don't regret it.

In addition to Ghosts, this user believes Cold War (2020) and Black Ops 4 (2018) were all below par:

PotaCrimson @APotatoSoph @JakeSucky either ghosts, cold war or Bo4. all amplified the worst of different extremes of cod. @JakeSucky either ghosts, cold war or Bo4. all amplified the worst of different extremes of cod.

Vanguard is not popular either, as this user suggests:

Here are some other notable reactions:

Ethan @EnnieBeanie @JakeSucky lmao im over here thinking this is the best cod since mw3 @JakeSucky lmao im over here thinking this is the best cod since mw3

CRONE @CCRONEE @JakeSucky whatever cod that is current is the worst cod (source: cod community) @JakeSucky whatever cod that is current is the worst cod (source: cod community)

Mitch 🥶🥶 @MitchellJensen7 @JakeSucky MW19 and Vanguard are the worst not even close. Worst multiplayers of all time @JakeSucky MW19 and Vanguard are the worst not even close. Worst multiplayers of all time

Dunno @IconiciK_ @JakeSucky the last 3 years have been the worst cods ill say it again and again Cold War is truly the last traditional cod we're gonna see unless Treyarch comes big and brings a classic my standards are low for it so I'm not disappointed @JakeSucky the last 3 years have been the worst cods ill say it again and again Cold War is truly the last traditional cod we're gonna see unless Treyarch comes big and brings a classic my standards are low for it so I'm not disappointed

Modern Warfare II was released on October 27, 2022. It also includes a free-to-play battle royale mode called Warzone 2.0, a sequel to its 2020 predecessor.

Poll : 0 votes