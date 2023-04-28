Dr DisRespect hints at getting together with xQc to watch Warriors vs Lakers, fans react

YouTube streamer and two-time champion Guy "Dr DisRespect" recently proposed a potential collaboration with his fellow streamer, Felix "xQc," that would take them away from their usual focus on video games. Dr DisRespect hinted at a possible visit to a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. This comes after xQc was seen courtside at a Lakers game against the Grizzlies on April 25.

Given Dr DisRespect's reputation as an enthusiastic sports fan, news of a potential courtside meetup between him and fellow streamer xQc has sparked excitement among fans.

"xQc and the two-time" - Dr DisRespect teases possible meet up

The internet has been buzzing with excitement following xQc's recent visit to a Lakers game, with even Dr DisRespect teasing a potential meetup at a basketball game during a recent stream. He said:

"That would be a fun series. Little Warriors versus Lakers second round. Man, I might have to get feet on the floor. I think xQc and the two-time. Feet on the floor."

(Timestamp: 00:41:40)

He did, however, comically add that xQc would have to buy the tickets:

"He has to buy em' though."

The Lakers and Warriors boast two of the most popular players in basketball right now, with LeBron James and Stephen Curry, respectively. It would be no surprise if two of the biggest streamers, the Doc and the Juicer, found themselves under the same roof in such a match.

Here's what the internet said

The xQc Clips YouTube channel shared a clip from Guy's stream, in which he proposed the potential collaboration. The comments section was filled with fans expressing their appreciation for the exciting idea. Here are a few of the top comments:

Many fans expressed their admiration for the two-time champion, with several stating that a collaboration between the two streamers would be a historic event. They wrote:

For those unaware, xQc's LA home actually features a towel with Dr DisRespect's face on it, which is always visible on his stream. The opportunity for a potential collaboration would undoubtedly be exciting for the Juicer as well, given his admiration of the two-time champion.

