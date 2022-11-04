Dr DisRespect rage quits and uninstalls Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 after playing the game for just three days

Famous FPS streamer Dr DisRespect, who is known for his outspoken attitude, rage quit the recently released Call of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 after being repeatedly killed by opponents holding angles.

Known for beefing with Activision developers and his criticism of the game, especially with respect to Skill Based Match-making (SBMM), the streamer was clearly fed up with the multiplayer mode and removed the game from his PC before moving on to Overwatch 2.

"That’s all I can handle": Dr DisRespect tells TimTheTatman that he's had enough of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The highly-anticipated remake of the original from 2009 has had its fair share of problems since its release. Many streamers and content creators, including the doc and popular YouTube streamer TimTheTatman, have pointed out the issues with SBMM in the past, with the latter even claiming that the feature might just be killing video games as a whole.

The debate about SBMM stems from some players wanting to demarcate a separate ranked mode where people can be more laid back. Here is the streamer's tweet from September saying that the feature ruins the experience of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in its entirety.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Played MW2 for the first time yesterday and I can honestly say the game feels goooood.



From map design, audio, UI, flow etc., it just feels solid.



BUT……



It’s amazing how SBMM ruins the entire experience. Played MW2 for the first time yesterday and I can honestly say the game feels goooood.From map design, audio, UI, flow etc., it just feels solid.BUT……It’s amazing how SBMM ruins the entire experience.

After getting repeatedly shot at and killed, Dr DisRespect's frustration with the game had reached a boiling point. Following yet another death, the streamer immediately quit the game before opening up the Steam launcher to uninstall it:

"That’s all I can handle."

This is what he said to fellow streamer TimTheTatman, who was on a Discord call with him at the time. The doc informed him that he was done with the game and that he was switching to Overwatch 2:

"Yeah, I’m uninstalling the game right now, actually... I’m switching over to Overwatch. Gonna have some fun."

(Timestamp 6:05:20)

Tim even asked him if it had been just three days since he started streaming the game and also told him that he was mildly surprised that he had lasted this long:

"It was like three days that you lasted? No bulls**t. You lasted longer than I thought. It was like three streams, right?"

Dr DisRespect added that he was fine with streaming it for just three days:

"Uh, yeah. That was, that was... I'm good."

Social media reactions

Many gaming personalities and fans have reacted to the clip with various takes. Some were pretty critical of Dr DisRespect for uninstalling the game in a fit of rage and were of the opinion that he would be back, while others were judging the game design of Call of Duty and the way it handles spawns.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Dr Disrespect has uninstalled MWII live on stream after going through the true spawning experience



He made it 3 days of playing the game before quitting Dr Disrespect has uninstalled MWII live on stream after going through the true spawning experience He made it 3 days of playing the game before quitting https://t.co/e9OzFKLn0T

Luke Enxy @LukeEnxy @HUN2R Tbh that wasn't even that bad, I've had many spawns where in drops me in between two people mid gun fight, times with enemies barrels already pressed to my forehead. I've had whole teams respawn on top of me for no reason when there was many other spawn locations open. @HUN2R Tbh that wasn't even that bad, I've had many spawns where in drops me in between two people mid gun fight, times with enemies barrels already pressed to my forehead. I've had whole teams respawn on top of me for no reason when there was many other spawn locations open.

jhon @1stNez



You should not be in a fight within literal seconds of spawning unless you're playing on a Nuketown sized map.



That's ridiculously bad map design. @HUN2R Too many people are missing the point.You should not be in a fight within literal seconds of spawning unless you're playing on a Nuketown sized map.That's ridiculously bad map design. @HUN2R Too many people are missing the point. You should not be in a fight within literal seconds of spawning unless you're playing on a Nuketown sized map. That's ridiculously bad map design.

DLK @DLKtheCreativ8r @HUN2R Still in the library though...and seeing that background means he'll probably be back @HUN2R Still in the library though...and seeing that background means he'll probably be back

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Imma be honest I can’t name the last time I enjoyed watching anyone play CoD multiplayer. Maybe just me Imma be honest I can’t name the last time I enjoyed watching anyone play CoD multiplayer. Maybe just me

Dr DisRespect has his own gaming studio called Midnight Society and is on track to make his own FPS called Deadrop. The streamer has also been associated with Sledgehammer Studios in the past, and his work on maps in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare makes him quite a credible source of game criticism.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes