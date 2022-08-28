Dr Disrespect's latest take on sniper rifles sparks Warzone community's interest

Herschel "Guy," popularly known by his online alias Dr Disrespect, is one of the biggest names in the video game industry. With over four million subscriptions, Dr Disrespect streams Call of Duty Warzone and other first-person shooters and triple-A titles regularly on his YouTube channel.

Dr Disrespect has never shied away from sharing his heated opinions regarding video games on his social media platforms. On August 28, 2022, he shared an interesting opinion regarding headshots with sniper files in online video games:

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect A headshot with a sniper should be an automatic knock or elimination in any video game. A headshot with a sniper should be an automatic knock or elimination in any video game.

Dr Disrespect's tweet brought about a much-needed discussion about sniper rifles in Warzone

Dr Disrespect has some interesting take on sniper rifles (Image via DrDisrespect)

While sniper rifles in Warzone have recently received buffs with the release of Season 5 and the Season 4 Reloaded update, the game's overall mechanics do not allow headshots from sniper rifles to eliminate opponents straight away. It instead results in a 'knocked down' state within 30 meters of range.

Any headshot over 30 meters would only deal a massive amount of damage to the receiving player, providing ample time to seek cover or reposition.

Following Herschel's initial tweet, Modern Warzone on Twitter asked the Call of Duty Warzone community regarding their views on this tweet.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Should a headshot with a sniper be an automatic knock or kill in Warzone? Discuss. Should a headshot with a sniper be an automatic knock or kill in Warzone? Discuss. https://t.co/cjMUerFIvJ

Some fans seemed to completely agree with the the tweet, claiming that Warzone snipers should reward players for their accuracy instead of other weapon classes such as the Assault Rifles, which have dominated the Warzone long range meta for a really long time.

Westie @MrProWestie @ModernWarzone Yeah I think so. It's a skill shot: small, often moving target at range. You should be rewarded for landing it. @ModernWarzone Yeah I think so. It's a skill shot: small, often moving target at range. You should be rewarded for landing it.

X6 @XaniiSix @ModernWarzone Terrible design 0 counter when fully plated remember when WZ tried to encourage a skill gap amongst snipers and the sniper kids cried so hard they had to buff them! Sniping is too easy and WZ caters to less skilled players way too much just like seperatine so much cheese 🥱🥱🥱 @ModernWarzone Terrible design 0 counter when fully plated remember when WZ tried to encourage a skill gap amongst snipers and the sniper kids cried so hard they had to buff them! Sniping is too easy and WZ caters to less skilled players way too much just like seperatine so much cheese 🥱🥱🥱 https://t.co/OsL3SwI4Er

TheTacticalBrit @TheTacticalBrit



You cannot nerf snipers without nerfing this outrageously accurate ARs first. @ModernWarzone Yep.You cannot nerf snipers without nerfing this outrageously accurate ARs first. @ModernWarzone Yep.You cannot nerf snipers without nerfing this outrageously accurate ARs first.

Others outright disagreed with the opinion, proposing that such a feature would be too powerful on sniper rifles and would shorten the skill gap with other attributes such as TTK, bullet velocity and ADS (aim down sight) speed, which largely affect their performance.

xandindj @xandindj

ARs are taking a second to kill (more or less), having a weapon that has 0ms TTK like that is balance breaking.

If you add that to snipers having insane bullet velocity, no bullet drop and "infinite" ammo, it's even worse to make it one shot kill. @ModernWarzone No, never, it's a TTK issue.ARs are taking a second to kill (more or less), having a weapon that has 0ms TTK like that is balance breaking.If you add that to snipers having insane bullet velocity, no bullet drop and "infinite" ammo, it's even worse to make it one shot kill. @ModernWarzone No, never, it's a TTK issue.ARs are taking a second to kill (more or less), having a weapon that has 0ms TTK like that is balance breaking.If you add that to snipers having insane bullet velocity, no bullet drop and "infinite" ammo, it's even worse to make it one shot kill.

Isaac @IceManIsaac



A toddler could get a knock with a MW Kar98k in Warzone (instant ADS, insane bullet velocity, no bullet drop, abundant ammo, strong aim assist).



PUBG/Apex do it right with the AWM/Kraber @DrDisrespect Only if the sniper requires skill.A toddler could get a knock with a MW Kar98k in Warzone (instant ADS, insane bullet velocity, no bullet drop, abundant ammo, strong aim assist).PUBG/Apex do it right with the AWM/Kraber @DrDisrespect Only if the sniper requires skill.A toddler could get a knock with a MW Kar98k in Warzone (instant ADS, insane bullet velocity, no bullet drop, abundant ammo, strong aim assist). PUBG/Apex do it right with the AWM/Kraber

Vivec @VivecTS13

Nothing worse than getting one shot downed by someone who hasn’t moved in like 20 minutes. @ModernWarzone No.Nothing worse than getting one shot downed by someone who hasn’t moved in like 20 minutes. @ModernWarzone No.Nothing worse than getting one shot downed by someone who hasn’t moved in like 20 minutes.

Clint Evans @Maven @DrDisrespect I think when their some skill to it 100%. With regards to some kind of bullet drop and lead. But not sure if I agree in some cases where it’s too easy or hit scan. TTK disparity gets wild. @DrDisrespect I think when their some skill to it 100%. With regards to some kind of bullet drop and lead. But not sure if I agree in some cases where it’s too easy or hit scan. TTK disparity gets wild.

With over 100k likes on Herschel's original tweet, Modern Warzone's discussion thread stirred compelling arguments between the gaming and the Warzone community, leaving fans divided as neither side could come to a logical conclusion.

HunterTV☄️ @itsHunterTV @ModernWarzone Snipers should be a 1 shot BUT the Modern Warfare KAR98K takes zero skill and should never be a 1 shot to the head @ModernWarzone Snipers should be a 1 shot BUT the Modern Warfare KAR98K takes zero skill and should never be a 1 shot to the head

dighitaly @LaimisRad @tonedeafswickzy @ModernWarzone so imagine you getting shot in the head, and you still running. How ? @tonedeafswickzy @ModernWarzone so imagine you getting shot in the head, and you still running. How ?

RandaleClaus @StCls94 @ModernWarzone No no no !!! That makes the lobbys terrible, no skill hardscope noob camper @ModernWarzone No no no !!! That makes the lobbys terrible, no skill hardscope noob camper

Ivan Karamazov @IvanFKaramazovT @DrDisrespect It depends on the game but when the TTKs get closer to 0.5-1s it's hard to justify an infinite range one shot weapon unless it's a power weapon. With one shots there is no counterplay, guy shooting first wins, and a game without counterplay is unhealthy and not as exciting. @DrDisrespect It depends on the game but when the TTKs get closer to 0.5-1s it's hard to justify an infinite range one shot weapon unless it's a power weapon. With one shots there is no counterplay, guy shooting first wins, and a game without counterplay is unhealthy and not as exciting.

With a new Call of Duty title is scheduled for 2022 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releasing on October 28th, the release of Modern Warfare 2 will also feature the launch of Warzone 2.0, the sequel to COD's massive battle-royale title. However, whether Activison will be improving sniper rifles after community feedback is still up for debate.

Call of Duty Warzone is currently live with its fifth and final season, titled 'Last Stand'. It can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman