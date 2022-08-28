Dr Disrespect's latest take on sniper rifles sparks Warzone community's interest

Herschel "Guy," popularly known by his online alias Dr Disrespect, is one of the biggest names in the video game industry. With over four million subscriptions, Dr Disrespect streams Call of Duty Warzone and other first-person shooters and triple-A titles regularly on his YouTube channel.
Dr Disrespect has never shied away from sharing his heated opinions regarding video games on his social media platforms. On August 28, 2022, he shared an interesting opinion regarding headshots with sniper files in online video games:
Dr Disrespect's tweet brought about a much-needed discussion about sniper rifles in Warzone
While sniper rifles in Warzone have recently received buffs with the release of Season 5 and the Season 4 Reloaded update, the game's overall mechanics do not allow headshots from sniper rifles to eliminate opponents straight away. It instead results in a 'knocked down' state within 30 meters of range.
Any headshot over 30 meters would only deal a massive amount of damage to the receiving player, providing ample time to seek cover or reposition.
Following Herschel's initial tweet, Modern Warzone on Twitter asked the Call of Duty Warzone community regarding their views on this tweet.
Some fans seemed to completely agree with the the tweet, claiming that Warzone snipers should reward players for their accuracy instead of other weapon classes such as the Assault Rifles, which have dominated the Warzone long range meta for a really long time.
Others outright disagreed with the opinion, proposing that such a feature would be too powerful on sniper rifles and would shorten the skill gap with other attributes such as TTK, bullet velocity and ADS (aim down sight) speed, which largely affect their performance.
With over 100k likes on Herschel's original tweet, Modern Warzone's discussion thread stirred compelling arguments between the gaming and the Warzone community, leaving fans divided as neither side could come to a logical conclusion.
With a new Call of Duty title is scheduled for 2022 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releasing on October 28th, the release of Modern Warfare 2 will also feature the launch of Warzone 2.0, the sequel to COD's massive battle-royale title. However, whether Activison will be improving sniper rifles after community feedback is still up for debate.
Call of Duty Warzone is currently live with its fifth and final season, titled 'Last Stand'. It can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.