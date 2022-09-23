"I'm the scapegoat": Dr Disrespect says Activision didn't invite him to World Series of Warzone due to frequent criticisms

On September 22, YouTube Gaming streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" stated that he wasn't invited to Call of Duty's World Series of Warzone tournament due to his criticisms of the game.

The popular streamer opined that his recent gripes with the battle royale game have strained his relationship with Activision. Furthermore, Doc claimed that the company told him he wouldn't be invited because he "talked too much s***" about Warzone."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Last week, Dr Disrespect called out Call of Duty for not being invited as he "trash talked the game too much"



Also saying Activision is a bunch of phonies Last week, Dr Disrespect called out Call of Duty for not being invited as he "trash talked the game too much" Also saying Activision is a bunch of phonies https://t.co/rpVUHK9rkh

The two-time countered by stating that his criticisms come from his love for Call of Duty. He also pointed out that multiple popular content creators have become disgruntled with the direction of the game, suggesting that he is being singled out by Activision. He stated:

"I'm the Scapegoat though."

Dr Disrespect says Activision didn't invite him to World Series of Warzone

During the stream, the two-time revealed why Activision didn't invite him to participate in the Call of Duty World Series of Warzone event that occurred last week. He spoke about being given a reason by the game publisher, claiming that his gripes against the game have landed him outside of their good graces. He stated:

"This is according to [Activision], 'Doc talks too much trash about Call of Duty.'"

Doc continued to lament the decision, pointing out that numerous other players and content creators have been critical of Warzone, including some who participated in the tournament. He mentioned fellow streamers such as Nickmercs and Timthetatman.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Doc has now further showcased other top streamers like Nickmercs Timthetatman Aydan and BobbyPoff also trash talking the game but still receiving invites



He also says he's been the scapegoat Doc has now further showcased other top streamers like Nickmercs Timthetatman Aydan and BobbyPoff also trash talking the game but still receiving invitesHe also says he's been the scapegoat https://t.co/us7f5lKFdD

Dr Disrespect stood by his criticisms of the game, saying that he does it out of love for Warzone and the Call of Duty franchise. He went as far as to claim Call of Duty as his favorite video game franchise. He said:

"From a design standpoint, from a gameplay stand point, from an IP standpoint, Call of Duty is probably my number one."

Doc also claimed that Activision is using him as the scapegoat for all the criticisms Warzone has received in recent times. The streamer questioned why he was being singled out despite numerous creators sharing his gripes with the game's current direction.

A viewer in his chat theorized that it was because he wasn't willing to "sell out," to which Dr Disrespect agreed. He stated:

"That's true, they do look for sellouts. I say it how it is."

While Dr Disrespect may not be the only person critical of Warzone, it seems his critiques may have cost him opportunities for future collaborations.

