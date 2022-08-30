“How does that not get crossed out” - Dr DisRespect slams Warzone developers over Heroes vs. Villain event

In the continuous saga of Hershel "Dr DisRespect" vs. Call of Duty: Warzone, the community saw yet another hilarious encounter between the two. During a recent live broadcast, the streaming phenomenon questioned how Warzone's latest Heroes vs. Villain event even made it to the final cut, taking a few shots at developers along the way.

The Warzone Pacific Season 5 update marks the biggest alteration for the battle royale title ahead of the official release of the much-awaited Warzone 2, and of course, Modern Warfare 2. From revamping Caldera to including an entirely new concept called Heroes Vs. Villain, the developers have shaken up the title in a pretty big way, giving it a fresh look.

However, despite all the changes and new features, Dr DisRespect isn’t a fan of it thanks to the new event in Caldera that brought back some of the most iconic villains from the franchise to Warzone. Calling out the development team as to why it even got approved in the first place, the Two-Time Champion lamented:

"How does that not get crossed out on the whiteboard immediately?"

Dr DisRespect brutally roasts Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs. Villain event

(Timestamp 6:40)

Dr DisRespect is one of the most loyal players in the Call of Duty franchise but also one of its most demanding critics.

Despite claiming he'd quit Warzone for good a few weeks prior, the YouTube sensation hopped back on to try out the new season update. More specifically, he wanted to check out the Heroes vs. Villain event that everyone is talking about.

For those who are unaware, the event involves choosing a side - either Heroes or Villain - to collect tokens that pop out of supply crates during the match. So, the more tokens that players collect, the better the rewards they'll receive when the event ends.

After being greeted with a glowing red and blue token during his loot, Doc couldn't help but question the developers' decision to implement such an event in the Season 5 update. This is especially concerning since it is supposed to be the final big change before the arrival of Warzone 2.

Expressing his annoyance reagding the entire concept of the event, Doc lamented:

"Just the concept of these, you know, oh... How does that ever make it out of the boardroom? You know, how does that not get crossed out on the whiteboard immediately? But, it actually gets pursued and built and implemented in-game.”

After this short rant, the Two-Time Champion was hit with yet another set of red and blue glowing tokens popping out of his supply crate, which further added to his disapproval of the idea. Clearly, the YouTube powerhouse is unimpressed with the execution of the Heroes vs. Villain event.

Social media reacts to Dr DisRespect's opinion regarding the event and Warzone

The livestream clip has managed to pull in over 20k views and hundreds of comments on YouTube alone. While the majority seem to agree with what Herschel had to say regarding Warzone's poor state, a few even poked fun at him for constantly returning to the battle royale title despite raging at it every day.

Here's what fans had to say:

Social media reacts to Dr DisRespect's opinion (Image via The2Time/YouTube)

Dr DisRespect has slammed Warzone in the past as well

Notably, It’s not the first time that Dr DisRespect has slammed Warzone for its poor execution tactics. Just a couple of days ago, the streaming giant took to his livestream to criticize Warzone for its glitchy audio design and even made a bold claim regarding Warzone 2's future and how it's doomed to fail within a month.

Now, with the release of Warzone 2 just a couple of months away, the community is thrilled to try out an entirely different take on the Call of Duty franchise. Hopefully, the sequel will be able to deliver what Dr DisRespect has been looking for in Warzone this time around.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan