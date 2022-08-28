"This franchise is done” - Dr DisRespect slams Warzone for major design failures

Streaming phenomenon Dr DisRespect slamming Call of Duty Warzone for its glitchy, poor conditions is nothing new. While he keeps raging against the game, he keeps returning to it.

This time, however, the streamer became so angry and disappointed with Warzone's major design failure that he surprisingly went on to publicly claim that the upcoming Warzone 2 would be a colossal flop and that too within a month.

While most fans, streamers, and professional Call of Duty players are hoping that Warzone 2 will be a fresh start for the CoD franchise, the Two-Time is almost convinced that it will flop within a month if it doesn't launch with significant positive changes and adds new features.

Calling out Warzone for major design changes, Doc noted:

"This franchise is done.”

Dr DisRespect claims Warzone 2 will fail within a month without prominent changes and added features

(Timestamp - 02:17)

Dr DisRespect is one of the most loyal players in the Call of Duty franchise but also one of the most demanding critics of the title. While for the majority of the Warzone community, hopes are on the higher side for the upcoming follow-up of the battle royale title, Warzone 2, Dr DisRespect feels that Warzone 2 needs to introduce major changes and prominent features to stand out this time.

During his August 26, 2022 broadcast, the Two-Time mercilessly criticized Call of Duty: Warzone for its terrible design and even urged the developers to launch Warzone 2 with some visible changes. After dying in the game due to an audio glitch, Doc ranted:

"Holy s*it, your audio f**king sucks. It does, your map sucks, your audio sucks. No wonder nobody’s playing it! Nobody. It’s dead."

The Doc then lost another fight to an enemy obscured by darkness, which spared an extremely bold claim regarding the upcoming Warzone 2 project. As per the legendary streamer himself, Warzone will undoubtedly fail within a month if it comes without any significant improvements.

Further pointing out the drastic decline in popularity of the CoD franchise, Dr DisRespect lamented:

"God, dude, this game is such a f**king joke, man, holy s**t. You can’t see anything, it drives me nuts. I’m telling you Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, I give it a month after launch. You know? I mean, fingers crossed they do something different, but if they continue to do this type of s**t, with these types of formula and these design decisions from a creative standpoint, I mean this franchise is done.”

While spectating Warzone pro ZLaner, the Doc continued to question the developers' choices. After blatantly slamming down the decision to put Faction Tokens in Supply Crates, Dr DisRespect added:

"Yeah, man, they need a different depth, they need some new creatives or something. A new team, a new studio. They got 50 million studios at Activision... put another, put another studio on it."

Continuing his train of thought, he added:

"We know what a good Call of Duty is, I’ve played them. I know what a good battle royale experience could be in Call of Duty. How are these things getting approved? I want to have some fun with Call of Duty, that’s my game growing up, you know."

Social media reacts to the current state of Warzone

Fans, viewers, and followers have reacted to the livestream moment in jest, eliciting a wave of interesting reactions. Judging by the comments, most players seemed utterly disappointed and angry with the poor state of Call of Duty Warzone.

Sharing a broad spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans react to the current state of Warzone (Image via The2Time/YouTube)

Fans react to the current state of Warzone (Image via The2Time/YouTube)

Warzone has always been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. From unwanted glitches to terrible audio design, the title is also famous for the number of hackers in the game.

However, with the official release of Warzone 2 just months away, the community is extremely excited to try out a different take on Call of Duty. Hopefully, the sequel can deliver what Dr DisRespect has been looking for this time.

