Dr DisRespect stuns fans with unofficial cameo during murder mystery Scooby Doo cosplay on Twitch

On an October 3, 2022, live broadcast by Stormfall33, Twitch viewers were treated to a Scooby Doo cosplay featuring an unofficial cameo from Dr DisRespect in it. The hilariously edited scene took the streaming landscape by storm.

Though he was permanently banned from the purple platform in June 2020, after which he started streaming on YouTube, the Twitch broadcaster Stormfall33 found a unique yet fun way to bring Doc back to his platform after two whole years.

Dr DisRespect crashes Twitch cosplay stream with unexpected cameo

With Halloween just a couple of weeks away, content creators are getting ready for the spooky season on their main channels. A stream hosted by Twitch's Stormfall33, who was cosplaying as Velma from Scooby Doo, offered a fun surprise to viewers of the broadcast.

During the cosplay broadcast, Stormfall33 entered the bathroom to investigate a murder mystery. Just as she entered the space, she noticed someone behind the shower curtain. She said:

"Sorry to intrude. Uh... you know there’s been a murder, right? I'm sorry to intrude on you showering.”

Seconds later, a familiar face appeared over the top of the shower curtain. There he was, the man himself, Hershel "Dr DisRespect."

From the top of the shower curtain, Doc said:

"You wanna talk about the 'Two-Time', back-to-back 1993-1994 blockbuster video-game champion and true international video-gaming superstar standing at six-foot-eight, thirty-seven inches vertically ripped from head to toe...? You are talking about the 'Two-Time' back-to-back.”

Social media reacts to Dr DisRespect's comeback (unofficial) on Twitch

As expected, the iconic livestream segment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a plethora of interesting reactions from fans worldwide. On Twitch, the clip has managed to amass a whooping 73K views in no time.

Judging by the comments, the majority of the viewers seemed extremely pleased with Doc's cameo and even poked fun at Twitch for its ban hammer on the "Two-Time." Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fan reactions (Image via CHAMPIONS CLUB/YouTube)

Although it was not an official comeback and was merely an edited scene, the stream hosted by Stormfall33 was an instant hit, courtesy of Dr DisRespect's popularity. The unofficial cameo might just have stolen the entire show.

