Dr DisRespect takes a dig at people with anime profile pictures, links them with depression

YouTube star Dr DisRespect recently took to Twitter to give his opinion on people who use anime profile pictures, calling them "depressed." His tweet sparked a big conversation surrounding mental health on the internet. He wrote on January 17, 2023:

"There’s too many depressed people with anime pictures that live and breathe on the internet."

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect There’s too many depressed people with anime pictures that live and breathe on the internet. There’s too many depressed people with anime pictures that live and breathe on the internet.

It is no surprise that the tweet has caught the attention of a lot of people, as Dr DisRespect is one of the biggest and most recognizable content creators in gaming. Many fellow streamers and fans have taken to social media to react to the post.

Dr DisRespect's tweet about anime and depression ruffles feathers on Twitter

What sets Dr DisRespect, also known as The Doc, apart from most of his peers is his commitment to his character. His iconic red vest, mullet wig, and mustache have become a brand. The content creator even made it a point to never take off his sunglasses while gaming indoors. He has only taken them off a couple of times during emergency situations.

As his name implies, The Doc is known to be a foul-mouthed streamer. Despite mellowing down in recent years, he frequently makes headlines for his outspoken attitude both on and off camera.

His tweet, which has since gone viral, may be interpreted in a couple of ways. Firstly, the YouTuber is just taking a swipe at people with anime pictures on their online profiles. Some fans even found his tweet to be relatable:

DogeMarine @DogeMarineP @DrDisrespect anyone with an anime profile picture is an automatic ignore. @DrDisrespect anyone with an anime profile picture is an automatic ignore.

Secondly, he may be asking people to log off the internet and expand their hobbies to things outside the digital world:

Gourmet food only @UtahBoy6 @DrDisrespect Too many people depressed because of the over exposure of limitless and meaningless content. @DrDisrespect Too many people depressed because of the over exposure of limitless and meaningless content.

Some fans had deeper discussions about depression:

Blackboa (Twitch.tv/Blackboa) @BlackboaStreams @DrDisrespect To be more accurate, I would say many gamers in general suffer from depression and use gaming as a coping mechanism while they hopefully work toward addressing their problems. @DrDisrespect To be more accurate, I would say many gamers in general suffer from depression and use gaming as a coping mechanism while they hopefully work toward addressing their problems.

Darrin @MillerDarrinm03 @BlackboaStreams @DrDisrespect Maybe. But locking yourself in a dark room for hours on end usually doesnt help pull someone out of depression, especially playing frustrating competitive games like COD. The real world isnt quite as bad at the internet and COD lobbies. I think more would benefit getting out @BlackboaStreams @DrDisrespect Maybe. But locking yourself in a dark room for hours on end usually doesnt help pull someone out of depression, especially playing frustrating competitive games like COD. The real world isnt quite as bad at the internet and COD lobbies. I think more would benefit getting out

Regardless, the tweet got a lot of interactions both from the gaming community and beyond, as people started debating what The Doc meant by the tweet.

A couple of esports personalities also weighed in on the issue. IRL streamer CDawgVA called the post "based," while Jake Lucky said he was just online for the replies:

Here are some more reactions from the public:

Some people with anime profile pictures also replied to the tweet:

✧･ﾟ*✦･ @annihilkait @DrDisrespect Does having an anime header count...asking for a friend @DrDisrespect Does having an anime header count...asking for a friend

Dirtyavatar @Dirtyavatar2332 @DrDisrespect hey I aint depressed Doc...Im as bright as the Mil @DrDisrespect hey I aint depressed Doc...Im as bright as the Mil

A few fans even tried to troll the streamer in response:

This is not the first time Dr DisRespect has gotten into trouble. His bombastic personality and his hot takes have landed him in a lot of controversies in the past. Readers can check out this article for a comprehensive rundown of some of his biggest scandals.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes