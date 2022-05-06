Watch: DrDisrespect features in WWE 2K22 thanks to stellar fan-made entrance

A fan of YouTube star Herschel "DrDisrespect" made a fully-featured custom WWE 2K22 entrance and an in-game model of the famous personality.

The video was uploaded by YouTuber MG21 TV, which featured the "Two-Time Champion" in full glory with a custom entrance, voice lines, and Doc's signature theme song.

Fans were thrilled to see what DrDisrespect would look like if he was modeled as a professional wrestler in WWE.

DrDisrespect gets featured in WWE 2K22 and fans react

YouTuber MG21 TV made a life-like replica of the former Twitch streamer's iconic persona in WWE 2K22. They even added custom voice lines for the announcers introducing the streaming phenomenon.

The custom voice lines that introduced the Doc were:

"Making his way to the ring, the Two-Time Champion, the Doc, DrDisrespect."

The introduction continued:

"You know, this person takes pride in their work but who can blame them? If you are as gifted in the ring as this performer, oh, you're laying it on thick Saxton, I'm sure they'll hear you when they watch this match 10 times before bed tonight."

Fans on Twitter went wild after the esports commentator and personality Jake "JakeSucky" shared a fan-made video on the social media platform. He was shocked to see how the streamer's fans made a recreation of him in different games.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect fans are next level... a fan made a complete WWE 2K22 entrance for the Doc Dr Disrespect fans are next level... a fan made a complete WWE 2K22 entrance for the Doc https://t.co/SzlBOmKqg0

American actor, singer, and gamer Jordan Fisher suggested that the YouTube community should make a series featuring the game and the streamer.

Fans were intrigued by the idea and wondered what the YouTube star TimTheTatMan would look like in-game.

Twitter users applauded the WWE 2K community for their creative efforts.

Stevie @okStevieee @JakeSucky More like the WWE gaming community in next level. All of their creations are insanely good @JakeSucky More like the WWE gaming community in next level. All of their creations are insanely good

mitchell habermehl @mitchellhaberme @JakeSucky Bro this is insaneeee, would actually be crazy if this happened and super epic @JakeSucky Bro this is insaneeee, would actually be crazy if this happened and super epic

MicDub @MicDubTV



And I don’t even watch TV anymore. Think about it. @JakeSucky Doc in WWE would be absolute must watch tv.And I don’t even watch TV anymore. Think about it. @JakeSucky Doc in WWE would be absolute must watch tv.And I don’t even watch TV anymore. Think about it.

Some fans joked about how Doc did not drive his Lambo in a bid to make an epic entrance.

PartsUnknown @PartsUnknownUSA



F @JakeSucky He didn't drive a Lambo to the ring? No Dr Online theme song? @JakeSucky He didn't drive a Lambo to the ring? No Dr Online theme song? F

However, some Twitter users were not amused by the content creator's work and stated that they had just reused WWE wrestler Edge's entrance and in-game assets.

TheJ0hnryder 👾🕹 @TheJ0hnryder @Razor1811 @JakeSucky Exactly, no hate to the creator but the most work he probably did was creating Doc himself. People think the entrance must have taken so long to make when that’s the easiest part. @Razor1811 @JakeSucky Exactly, no hate to the creator but the most work he probably did was creating Doc himself. People think the entrance must have taken so long to make when that’s the easiest part.

Fans suggested some actions that would've made the fan-made entrance reach the next level.

jonathan charron @jonathancharr13 @JakeSucky Would have been nice to see him brush his mustash haha, awesome vidéo! This guy deserve a job on doc team ! @JakeSucky Would have been nice to see him brush his mustash haha, awesome vidéo! This guy deserve a job on doc team !

Fans in the YouTube comment section of the video showered the content creator with wholesome and positive messages and said that MG21 TV had created a wonderful in-game adaptation of the famous livestreamer.

Fans commending the YouTuber's efforts (Image via MG21 TV/YouTube)

Some even called MG21's work a masterpiece.

Fans commending the YouTuber's efforts (Image via MG21 TV/YouTube)

Fans were delighted to see Doc as part of the WWE universe.

Fans commending the YouTuber's efforts (Image via MG21 TV/YouTube)

A day after the video was uploaded, MG21 TV shared the process of creating DrDisrespect in WWE 2K22. Users can take inspiration from the YouTuber's guide and can make the streamer in their own game.

DrDisrespect was one of the biggest content creators on Twitch before he was mysteriously permanently banned from the purple platform in 2020. He made a comeback soon, as he resumed livestreaming his content on YouTube Gaming.

