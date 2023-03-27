Dream gets asked about his total income, says he has made "more than" GeorgeNotFound

In a fairly recent stream on Sam "awesamdude's" channel, George "GeorgeNotFound", a fellow streamer, put his compatriot Clay "Dream" to the test after asking him about his revenue. Clay, being quick-witted and sharp-tongued, responded with a witty comeback, stating that he had made "more" money than George.

For those wondering, Clay's net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $11 million dollars, although he has not disclosed a specific figure. His earnings come from various sources such as streams, sponsorships, and merchandise sales.

Dream taunts George by claiming to make "more" than him

During a brief Q&A session on awesamdude's cooking stream, George candidly asked Dream about how much money he has, but he quickly rephrased the question to inquire about Clay's revenue instead. He inquired:

"How much money do you have?"

He soon rephrased it:

"I've got a new question. How much money have you made in total ever? What is your revenue?"

Clay appeared to be unfazed by the question and said he was willing to answer it. He said:

"I'll answer. I'll answer fair...more than him (George)."

Tactfully evading the answer to the question, he asserted:

"That is an answer. You didn't say exactly (about my money)."

George's net worth is unknown, but it is estimated to be between $2.5 million and $9 million due to his massive online following. However, this figure may vary as he earns from various sources such as ads on his videos, merchandise sales, brand deals, sponsorships, and his Twitch channel.

Fans react to the clip

The title of the clip implying that Clay asked out George caused confusion and excitement among fans. However, after watching the clip, it became clear that the title was simply 'clickbait. Despite the disappointment, the clip garnered a lot of attention:

Fans react to the clip

Both GeorgeNotFound and Dream are among the two most popular Minecraft streamers and content creators. The latter, in fact, has one of the most subscribed Minecraft YouTube channels (31.5 million). He also boasts of having over 6.4 million Twitch followers. George, on the other hand, has 5.1 million followers on Twitch in addition to a further 10.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

