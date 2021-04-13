Dreamhack Fortnite Cash Cup Extra: Registration details, Dates, Prize Pool, and more

Another set of tournaments is coming from Dreamhack Fortnite.

Everyone loves the chance to get into any tournament when it comes to Fortnite. Currently, Dreamhack Fortnite will be running two different events, the Dreamhack Open Ft. Fortnite, and the Cash Cup Extra Ft. Fortnite. Both events will be a bit different in terms of dates and modes.

Below is all the information players will need if they want to join.

Dreamhack Fortnite Events

Cash Cup Extra ft. Fortnite Presented by DreamHack

🗓️ April 15, April 21 & May 12

🕹️ Trios

🌎 NA East & Europe



DreamHack Open ft. Fortnite

🗓️ April 16 - 18

🕹️ Duos

🌎 NA East & Europe



ℹ️ https://t.co/mmtON5runk pic.twitter.com/wetP9q9zo6 — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) April 12, 2021

The first event Dreamhack Fortnite will be doing is the Dreamhack Open Ft. Fortnite, which will take place from 16 April to the 18th. The open will be set on Duos and available for those in North America East and Europe. Not much more is known about Dreamhack Open as their website is currently down and not working. The only thing known is that it will be free, Dreamhack Fortnite should include more updates as the days near.

How do you play?



Cash Cup Extra ft. Fortnite Presented by DreamHack

🧡 T132 teams from April 12 CC ➡️ April 15 CCE

🧡 T132 teams from April 19 CC ➡️ April 21 CCE

🧡 T132 teams from May 10 CC ➡️ May 12 CCE



DreamHack Open ft. Fortnite

🏆 Open & free!



ℹ️ https://t.co/mmtON5runk — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) April 12, 2021

The second event, Cash Cup Extra Ft. Fortnite will be set for three different days: 15 April, 21 April, and 12 May. The way this Cash Cup Extra will work is that the top 132 teams from that week's current Cash Cup will automatically qualify for the Cash Cup Extra. The mode will be set for Trios and will play a maximum of 10 games during a 3-hour timeframe. Each elimination will also be worth 6 points.

Winners will receive the following cash prizes:

#1 – $2,100 Total - $700 for each player

#2 – $1,800 Total - $600 for each player

#3 – $1,500 Total - $500 for each player

#4 – $1,200 Total - $400 for each player

#5 – $900 Total - $300 for each player

#6-10 – $750 Total - $250 for each player

#11-20 – $600 Total - $200 for each player

It’s still a decent amount for those who come in at the bottom, which is always nice for participating. Remember, to participate, players are encouraged to enter each of the following Fortnite Cash Cups on April 12th, April 19th, and April 20th.