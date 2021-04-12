Fortnite hacker wins multiple cash cup tournaments without getting banned, earns close to $600

Fortnite has put a lot of effort into not allowing hacking and cheating in the past, and one hacker named Gemato Tasaki has managed to win a cash prize close to $600 by using hacks recently.

Even though Epic Games gives real-world monetary prizes to winners, there is no screening of these videos. There's no telling how many more cheaters have got away with because Epic Games doesn't double-check.

Gemato Tasaki used aimbot and other hacks during a tournament. What's a little bewildering here is that he isn't a player who keeps a low profile, and many players are aware that he cheats. Just searching Gemato Tasaki on YouTube will reveal two videos of hacking and cheating.

A lot of players in the past, just like the recent example, have been deceived into thinking that Gemato Tasaki is good at Fortnite. In the video above, Tasaki kills just under 20 opponents, and it seems that he has a good sense of his opponents' positions. In the first minute and a half of the video, there is nothing to indicate that Gemato Tasaki is cheating.

A little later, Gemato Tasaki reveals his aimbot by accidentally cycling to another enemy. With time, he reveals that he knows his enemies' locations, even when they're hiding. It becomes so apparent that the evidence is undeniable by the final minutes of the video.

The videos of Gemato Tasaki cheating confirms that Fortnite does not do enough to crack down on hackers as hard as it should.

Gemato Tasaki isn't trying to hide the fact that he hacks Fortnite

Gemato Tasaki's Twitter feed is full of him bragging about cheating during tournaments and hacking into the game. This suggests that Epic Games has been quite oblivious to his actions until now.

From videos of him on Twitter, it is clear he uses methods such as levitation during the game to gain an unfair advantage.

IF I GET 10K Likes I will stream na east and eu cash cup this Saturday with hacks.(FULL AIMBOTTING) — GEMATO TASAKI (@GEMATOTASAKI8) April 12, 2021

Remember @FNCompetitive u got finnesed with 5 dollar cheats. — GEMATO TASAKI (@GEMATOTASAKI8) April 10, 2021

Based on the comments on his Twitter account, it appears he streams on the platform to make money from his audience and has never really suffered the consequences for the same.

