Top 5 things that Fortnite stole from other games

Fortnite has a bad reputation for stealing other creators' ideas. This, with a history of bad collaborations, has gotten Fortnite to the point where it doesn't even feel like its own brand. The list is filled with Epic Games putting things in that aren't theirs, hoping no one will notice.

It can’t be called that until Fortnite steals it and profits from it — Steven (@PolaroidPuffin) December 23, 2018

Several easy additions might have been the "battle royale" and the storm from PUBG; however, they will not be included in the list. Instead, this list contains things not many players know about, which aren't very obvious, but some are incredibly recent. The game has gotten away with a lot recently, and players will be surprised at what's on this list.

NOTE: This list won't include any collaborations. Even the skin Webster isn't going to be in because it's an homage to Five Nights at Freddy's, and Fortnite didn't try hiding it. This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

The top 5 things that were stolen from other games and put into Fortnite

#5 - Fortnite Season 6 is Breath of the Wild

Image via Fortnite & Nintendo

Initially, this may seem like a leap, but take a look at this list of things that are eerily similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild:

The Spire in the middle of the map looks a lot like the towers in Breath of the Wild.

Grabbing a chicken to like a balloon was first introduced in Breath of the Wild.

The wolves, deer, and boars wildlife act a lot like they do in Breath of the Wild.

Bows have replaced many other weapons, and players can use them like grappling hooks, weapons, and various things. Almost like it's Link's bow itself.

Mechanical pieces look like ancient parts, and they are both used to craft useful items.

The Tarana armor in Fortnite looks almost the same as the Barbarian set in Breath of the Wild.

Taking each of them on their own isn't that significant, but it's more than accidental when put together. Fortnite Season 6 is essentially a collaboration with Breath of the Wild that Nintendo wasn't aware of.

#4 - Season 5's new gold and bounties was taken directly from Call of Duty

Image via Call of Duty & Fortnite

Call of Duty wanted to be a unique addition to the battle royale genre when Warzone was released. As a result, they brought in a feature that fans love and brought a monetary system linked to virtual cash. This mechanic is something Call of Duty has done for a very long time and gained a lot of traction with fans.

Fornite saw how well the concept worked and took it and made it their own. Season 5 introduced Gold Bars and the ability to buy weapons, information and even bounties to earn money. The whole season's theme seemed to be an elaborate deception, so people wouldn't figure out they were stealing from Call of Duty. Season 5 mimicked their bounty theme and system but used collaborations to explain the addition so they could pass it off as an original.

#3 - The Recycler is the Destructor

Image via Fortnite & Creative Destruction

This is a fun addition to the game because Fortnite gives another game a taste of its own medicine. The Recycler sucked up materials to recharge and then exploded them back into junk, which caused damage. It was one of the most recent additions to Fortnite.x

The weapon from creative destruction 😳 pic.twitter.com/SFk8PnAW4d — BANANA BOI (season 6 edition) (@bananatheboi) April 6, 2021

Although it was released much later than Fortnite, Creative Destruction has the same features as Fortnite, including buildings, cartoony art style, and even a similar-looking map. Creative Destruction made the destructor, which works like the Recycler. In this case, it is hard to blame Fortnite for getting back at Creative Destruction.

#2 - The Spy Within is a blatant rip off of Among Us

Image via Fortnite & Among Us

Fans usually get angry when a triple-A game plagiarizes an indie game this bad, but not this time. The Spy Within was an LTA that was just Among Us. There are two spies (imposters) that need to be found out by Agents (8 other players). Spies need to kill Agents before they finish tasks, while the agents need to complete tasks themselves and vote every so often.

@FortniteGame the spy within ltm is a cool among us ripoff concept but the gameplay is so damn clunky, why did you add challenges to this trash — Mint (@GemMint1O) December 15, 2020

The Spy Within map was made to look like Fortnite; it is still a blatant knock-off. Epic Games is big enough that it doesn't need to steal interest from Indie Studios, but this hasn't stopped them.

#1 - Fortnite Dances

Image via Fortnite & Alfonso Ribeiro

This one is number one because Fortnite is only encouraged by beating the laws that were supposed to prevent things like this. Fortnite was sued a year ago because the animators simply copied well-known dances. The most obvious examples are Fresh and The Floss, but there are countless others, including Donald Faison and 2 Milly.

Under US law, choreography is protected under the 1976 Copyright Act. However, anyone claiming copyright must provide video proof to show that the choreography is more than a single move but a complex series of movements. Even though certain people popularized many dances, they could not sue because they did not create them or couldn't claim to own them.

Fortnite sometimes changed a single movement, and that was all that it needed to become its own dance. The strange thing is that this only works with dances; in every other industry, this would still be a copyright issue. Even a change of a beat or two in the music industry isn't enough to avoid lawsuits, such as the "Under Pressure" and "Ice Ice Baby" suits.

TIL to avoid the lawsuit regarding the "Ice Ice Baby" baseline, Vanilla Ice purchased the actual "Under Pressure" song #ThursdayThoughts — NineBit 1️⃣1️⃣3️⃣🥳 (@__NineBit) October 7, 2020

Fortnite has copied different games and found what worked to incorporate them with their own. This wouldn't be so bad if it only happened occasionally, but Fortnite no longer feels original. Particularly with the Collabs feature, Fortnite is nothing but other people's content merged.

