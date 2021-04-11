What does the Recycler do in Fortnite Season 6?

The Recycler gun is finally in Fortnite Season 6, but how do players use it?

After being teased a few times in the Season 6 promos, the Recycler gun is now out. This weapon is particularly different from any other fans have seen in Fortnite recently. As this gun does not come with ammo, players need to make some for themselves by harvesting materials.

What’s New this week? Check out the newest item The Recycler!



This two-handed heavy takes advantage of junk scattered across the Island. Try it out today! pic.twitter.com/B6JsRPRcgE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 6, 2021

However, Fortnite didn’t give players much more info on how to even use the new weapon to begin with.

Where to Find & Use the Recycler in Fortnite

The #Fortnite v16.11 Content Update is here!



The Recycler Junk Weapon is now available in-game. Found in Rare, Epic and Legendary variants. pic.twitter.com/QshCvXkh02 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) April 6, 2021

A lot of players were left unclear about how to use the new recycler gun. First off, the Recycler can be found anywhere on the map - sometimes they’re in bunker chests, and other times they are in supply drops. However, players are most likely to find the Recycler as floor loot and just anywhere else on the map.

Like any other weapon players try to find, they just have to look for it and hope to come across one. Though it’s not like a Mystic or a Legendary weapon, it’s not entirely rare, so players will find it.

For its ammunition, players need to harvest materials such as Wood, Stone, or Metal, and use it all on the gun. When wielding the gun, it prompts players which button is to harvest and which is to shoot. Just follow the prompts and players should be able to harvest or shoot however they please. Something important to note is that the whole recycler gun only carries max ammo of three, so players only get three shots at a time before they have to reload with the material.

(Image via Twitter)

It does have different varieties of rarity, so the lowest form of rarity does low damage. However, some reports are that the lowest rarity still hits opponents for 75 damage. So, if players are looking to use this new gun, all they have to do is go around the map and look for loot like they normally do, and they’ll most likely come across the Recycler eventually.