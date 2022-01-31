"I've never abused a woman": DreamSMP member manatreed defends himself from recent allegations

A day after his induction into the official DreamSMP server, Ollie "manatreed" is facing serious accusations of abuse after an "investigation" conducted by a Twitter user.
The accusations come after his debut Twitch stream, where he revealed his connection to Clay "Dream" and dispelled all rumors regarding him and Dream being the same person.
According to one Twitter user, Ollie supposedly goes by a different name and has a battery charge record against that name. The allegations have split many of his fans, with people unsure of what to believe.
manatreed accused of abusing alleged ex-girlfriend and lying about his name
Several Twitter users have set up accusationary Twitter threads claiming that Ollie is using a false name to hide battery charges he has allegedly faced in the past.
Threads made about the situation have also accused Dream of allegedly hiding Ollie's alleged past, and have claimed that the two have known each other since childhood. Pictures of two children, who are supposedly Dream and Ollie, or "Justin," have been shared around.
According to these threads, Ollie's "real name" is supposedly Tyler Justin Alphonso. The threads claim, and have provided alleged proof, that an individual that goes by the aforementioned name had a lawsuit filed against them for exacting dating violence and domestic abuse against their (at the time) girlfriend.
The threads claim that Dream has known "Justin" for quite a while now, with the two allegedly having lived with each other while Justin was dealing with the legalities of his court case. Justin's court case also took place in Florida, where Dream is said to live and Ollie is said to be from.
Followers of manatreed react to his addressal of the accusations
Several of his followers flocked in support of the streamer, asking others to back away from calling him out.
However, others were not so readily convinced by Ollie's defense, and claimed that his language was vague.
Many are seemingly on the fence with this particular issue and are unsure of how to feel. Ollie has stayed silent since he sent out tweets addressing the accusations, and is yet to make any further response.
Fans seem to accept that a man named Tyler Justin Alphonso had committed a crime, however, their doubt lies in whether Ollie is indeed Alphonso or not.