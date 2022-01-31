"I've never abused a woman": DreamSMP member manatreed defends himself from recent allegations

A day after his induction into the official DreamSMP server, Ollie "manatreed" is facing serious accusations of abuse after an "investigation" conducted by a Twitter user.

The accusations come after his debut Twitch stream, where he revealed his connection to Clay "Dream" and dispelled all rumors regarding him and Dream being the same person.

According to one Twitter user, Ollie supposedly goes by a different name and has a battery charge record against that name. The allegations have split many of his fans, with people unsure of what to believe.

manatreed accused of abusing alleged ex-girlfriend and lying about his name

Several Twitter users have set up accusationary Twitter threads claiming that Ollie is using a false name to hide battery charges he has allegedly faced in the past.

Screenshots of the content creator's tweets (Image via Twitter/manatreed)

Threads made about the situation have also accused Dream of allegedly hiding Ollie's alleged past, and have claimed that the two have known each other since childhood. Pictures of two children, who are supposedly Dream and Ollie, or "Justin," have been shared around.

yuli @yulissssssy A thread regarding Manatreed and his charges:

+Abuse Mention A thread regarding Manatreed and his charges: +Abuse Mention

manatreed @manatreedproof TW Abuse



Manatreed also know as “Ollie”

His full name is Justin Tyler Alfonso, is an abuser.



All links with proof will be below. TW Abuse Manatreed also know as “Ollie” His full name is Justin Tyler Alfonso, is an abuser.All links with proof will be below.

burner19872022 @burner19872022 TW abuse



Manatreed “Ollie” is a known abuser and Dream knows this and is keeping it hidden.



(some images in this thread will be censored to keep from doxxing individuals)



Mantatreed “Ollie” is actually a man named Justin A. TW abuseManatreed “Ollie” is a known abuser and Dream knows this and is keeping it hidden.(some images in this thread will be censored to keep from doxxing individuals)Mantatreed “Ollie” is actually a man named Justin A.

According to these threads, Ollie's "real name" is supposedly Tyler Justin Alphonso. The threads claim, and have provided alleged proof, that an individual that goes by the aforementioned name had a lawsuit filed against them for exacting dating violence and domestic abuse against their (at the time) girlfriend.

The threads claim that Dream has known "Justin" for quite a while now, with the two allegedly having lived with each other while Justin was dealing with the legalities of his court case. Justin's court case also took place in Florida, where Dream is said to live and Ollie is said to be from.

Followers of manatreed react to his addressal of the accusations

Several of his followers flocked in support of the streamer, asking others to back away from calling him out.

Sinetyc @rowanbut2008 @manatreed Manatreed, you’re an amazing person. I’m 100% convinced, even without you saying anything, that you wouldn’t do that. You’re not that kind of person. Don’t let the stress get to you. Find a good outlet. I’m sure your friends are willing to talk about it. @manatreed Manatreed, you’re an amazing person. I’m 100% convinced, even without you saying anything, that you wouldn’t do that. You’re not that kind of person. Don’t let the stress get to you. Find a good outlet. I’m sure your friends are willing to talk about it.

simp || dni unless interacted with - common sense. @simpofall



No. Just believe him until an actual victim comes out about it.



There isn't a real victim here. It's literally just someone going "just trust me" and using twitch's own systems as proof. @manatreed People saying he should show his ID.No. Just believe him until an actual victim comes out about it.There isn't a real victim here. It's literally just someone going "just trust me" and using twitch's own systems as proof. @manatreed People saying he should show his ID. No. Just believe him until an actual victim comes out about it. There isn't a real victim here. It's literally just someone going "just trust me" and using twitch's own systems as proof.

Stressberry @Stressberry1 @iHeartGhostboo @manatreed If there isnt proof he actually did smt bad, there's no need to proove that ykwim. For example; how can i proove i didnt go to paris,, do i just show a pic of me not.. in paris???? @iHeartGhostboo @manatreed If there isnt proof he actually did smt bad, there's no need to proove that ykwim. For example; how can i proove i didnt go to paris,, do i just show a pic of me not.. in paris????

jolie / sam :) moots check pinned @imdnfingdone @manatreed CAN YOU GUYS LEAVE HIM ALONE WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPEL DIGGING INTO SOMEONES PERSON LIFE AND ASSUMING THINGS WHEN YOU DONT KNOW HIM??? /serious @manatreed CAN YOU GUYS LEAVE HIM ALONE WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPEL DIGGING INTO SOMEONES PERSON LIFE AND ASSUMING THINGS WHEN YOU DONT KNOW HIM??? /serious

However, others were not so readily convinced by Ollie's defense, and claimed that his language was vague.

jen @twjenki @manatreed i hope i can come through with transparency, but just saying “i have never done this” is hard to believe. i know it’s difficult to show how it’s not you without potentially exposing some priv info abt yourself, but this is a serious matter. is there any more info u could provide? @manatreed i hope i can come through with transparency, but just saying “i have never done this” is hard to believe. i know it’s difficult to show how it’s not you without potentially exposing some priv info abt yourself, but this is a serious matter. is there any more info u could provide?

Amandaᵏ🌙 ELENI + CRYP DAY @G0ldenSapphire @manatreed is there a way you can prove this? im sorry but im not able to just take your word for it, it is very confusing seeing all of this play out /gen @manatreed is there a way you can prove this? im sorry but im not able to just take your word for it, it is very confusing seeing all of this play out /gen

ray ✰ @dystopiuhh @manatreed it’s not obvious to us because we don’t know you at all. you need to find a way to prove this isn’t you, and if it were me i would name reveal or face reveal, whatever it took. we have no reason to trust your word. @manatreed it’s not obvious to us because we don’t know you at all. you need to find a way to prove this isn’t you, and if it were me i would name reveal or face reveal, whatever it took. we have no reason to trust your word.

AAA @iirascibility @manatreed my abuser also tweeted out to his hundreds of thousands of fans that he didn’t do what he did, but he still did it. tweeting isn’t enough and it will never be enough. stop saying it wasn’t me and actually do something about it. @manatreed my abuser also tweeted out to his hundreds of thousands of fans that he didn’t do what he did, but he still did it. tweeting isn’t enough and it will never be enough. stop saying it wasn’t me and actually do something about it.

nature²⁷ ♡ @naturedreamgirl @manatreed you could provide ur drivers license and cross out everything other than ur first name? literally anything that just proves ur name is ollie would work tbh. since that’s alr info you’ve revealed to us, it wouldn’t be dxxing anything private . @manatreed you could provide ur drivers license and cross out everything other than ur first name? literally anything that just proves ur name is ollie would work tbh. since that’s alr info you’ve revealed to us, it wouldn’t be dxxing anything private .

Many are seemingly on the fence with this particular issue and are unsure of how to feel. Ollie has stayed silent since he sent out tweets addressing the accusations, and is yet to make any further response.

Fans seem to accept that a man named Tyler Justin Alphonso had committed a crime, however, their doubt lies in whether Ollie is indeed Alphonso or not.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan