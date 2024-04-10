DRS Gaming signs Sleepy ahead of PUBG Mobile Super League 2024 CSA Spring

Popular Nepali firm DRS Gaming added rising PUBG Mobile star Sleepy to the team replacing RuLzSR, who recently left the organization. The club has been strengthening their squad for the upcoming PMSL Central and South Asia Spring 2024, which will begin in May, after a terrible showing in the Global Championship (PMGC) 2023.

Sleepy was previously associated with RAW Esports, a top-tier Nepali team. However, he played approximately four months for the club. With his signing, DRS Gaming will be looking for their comeback in the upcoming Super League. After achieving the first runner-up title in the PMGC 2022, the organization’s performance saw a significant decline last year.

DRS Gaming PUBG Mobile lineup

DeltaX - Deepesh Gurung KillerYT - Shahas Bhandari Gyantey - Sameer Gurung SAND3SH - Sandesh Pradhan Sleepy - Shital Rai

On April 8, 2024, DRS Gaming announced the addition of Sleepy through their social media pages. The young and rising talent was impressive in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2023 South Asia while playing for RAW Esports. However, his team recently had an average run in the PMSL CSA South Asia Qualifiers, where they came seventh in the overall table.

Sleepy has previously also played for popular Nepali teams like Abrupt Slayers and Illumin8 Crew. He will now play for DRS Gaming, arguably the most popular club in the country. He will have a great chance to show his skills against top-tier teams in the upcoming PMSL CSA 2024 Spring.

SAND3SH, a former T2K Esports player, joined the organization in October last year. He was one of the top individual performers in the PMGC 2022 and was also awarded the Grenade Master title in that mega event.

DRS Gaming caught everyone's attention worldwide in the PMGC 2022 after delivering remarkable performances to claim second place there. However, the club experienced a decline in performance in their regional competitions in 2023. The squad was eliminated in the initial stage of the PMGC last year.

The lineup will now prepare for the PMSL CSA Spring, starting on May 22. It will be played in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. The event has a total of five slots for the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup 2024 Riyadh, which features an enormous prize fund of $3 million. DRS Gaming will strive to regain their ideal form and win a major trophy this year.