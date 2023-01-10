Create

Indian BGMI community reacts to DRS Gaming’s outstanding performances in PMGC 2022

By Gametube
Modified Jan 10, 2023 01:14 PM IST
DRS Gaming emerged as best PUBG Mobile team in South Asia (image via Sportskeeda)
The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 Finals ended on January 8, 2023, after 18 matches of intense and grueling action between 16 of the best teams from around the globe. Turkish squad S2G Esports lifted the coveted title, becoming the first team from the western region to win a global PUBG Mobile competition.

However, the team who surprised fans, analysts, and fellow competitors alike through their star-studded performance was Nepali squad DRS Gaming. The roster finished runners-up in the competition, taking home a cash prize of $200,000.

Multiple Indian BGMI players reacted to the team's victory and congratulated them for achieving the stupendous feat.

This was the first time a South Asian squad finished second at the global championship, making it a historic moment for both the South Asian and Nepali esports scenes.

BGMI community applauds DRS Gaming for their performances in PMGC 2022

PMGC champions S2G from Turkey, huge congratulations.. 😁And a huge congratulations to DRS from Nepal to secure 2nd position 🥳 So happy😄West is ruling 🚀#pmgc

Reacting to this victory, popular Indian BGMI player and streamer MortaL, who hosted a watch party for the PMGC, congratulated the team on their masterclass and stated that finishing second in the mega event was a massive achievement.

Comparing their performances to the second-place finish of Indian squad OREsports in PMWL: East 2020, he said that this was a game-changing moment for the South Asian and Nepali esports scene, just as the performance of OREsports was for the Indian BGMI scene. He added that this feat would boost esports in the subcontinent.

Similarly, another popular streamer and Esports player from India, Snax, congratulated DRS Gaming on their victory. Snax was extremely excited when DRS Gaming was declared the runners-up. He also stated that this was a huge achievement for the team.

Among other popular Indian BGMI players, Punkk, Viru, Aditya, Sensei, Owais, MJ, and several other BGMI pros congratulated the team for their achievements through their Instagram stories and tweets.

During his watch party, one of the most popular BGMI Esports players and streamers, Sc0utOp cheered for DRS Gaming from the start. After their second chicken dinner on Day 2 of the PMGC Finals, where they eliminated iNCO Gaming, Sc0ut said that Nepal's squads have come a long way in the PUBG Mobile Esports scene in the last two years.

He added that these teams started from the bottom, and their performances have now placed them among the best in the world. Mavi and Ultron, who were also present with Sc0utop during the watch party, also praised DRS Gaming's performances at the PMGC.

