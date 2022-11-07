BGMI star Snax joins S8UL Esports as a content creator

In a recent development, S8UL Esports has signed Raj "Snax" Varma, a popular gaming personality and BGMI esports player, as a content creator. The announcement was made during DreamHack 2022, a yearly gaming event that is currently underway and is being held in Hyderabad.

Snax made this news public while streaming live from Hyderabad. During his livestream, he seemed quite excited and thanked the fans who congratulated him.

Earlier, Snax had joined the talent agency 8Bit Creatives, which is headed by the co-owners of S8UL. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of 1.3 million on YouTube. The gamer is also very popular on Instagram and has 730K followers.

All there is to know about BGMI pro Snax and S8UL Esports

What readers should know about Snax

Snax is known for producing fun content while gaming and streaming multiple titles. He also uploads vlogs and other videos where he challenges people to perform various tasks. The gamer can also be seen collaborating with other creators often. Two reasons for his immense popularity involve his down-to-earth personality and funny commentary, which he does in a Hyderabadi dialect.

Snax is also a Tier-1 BGMI athlete and has been playing the game for quite a while now. He started his gaming journey as an esports player in early 2019 and has played several official tournaments. He previously played for Team XO, Team IND, and Megastars and has performed impressively on both the national and international stages.

He left Team XO in August this year, almost six months after joining the squad as a BGMI esports member. During the Nodwin BGMI Masters Series LAN event, he injured his arm, which forced him out of the competition.

What readers should know S8UL Esports

S8UL Esports is co-owned by another top Indian YouTuber and streamer known as Mortal, aka Naman Mathur. S8UL houses a plethora of content creators who, despite having different styles, come together to produce videos.

Mortal has also been nominated for the Personality of the Year at the 2022 Esports Award, while S8UL has been shortlisted for the Content Group of the Year at the same event.

S8UL also has one of India's best gaming facilities where content creators get together, brainstorm, and create innovative and exciting content for their fans. The gaming house also serves as a boot camp for the esports lineups of the organization.

The combination of Snax and S8UL Esports is sure to make both parties happy. The organization has signed many popular content creators over the past few years and has the largest fanbase in India. Before the BGMI ban, Soul Esports clinched the Pro Series, an official tournament of $256K.

