BGMI star Snax leaves Team XO

After nearly six months with Team XO, BGMI star Raj "Snax" Varma has left the organization. He joined the team on February 5, 2022, just before the Skyesports Grand Slam in which the squad was crowned champions.

Confirming his exit on their Instagram page, Team XO posted:

"It has been a pleasure to be on this journey with you Snax. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours."

While on stream, Snax spoke about why he decided to leave. The first thing he clarified was that he did not leave XO because he is joining another team.

After the first few successful initial months, Snax was benched for Immortal in BMPS Season 1 as the team was more comfortable with him. Snax tried his best to fit in as a support player, but the role shift did not suit him. Last month during a LAN, Snax also injured his arm, ruling him out of the game for a few months.

Looking back at Snax's journey with Team XO

Just after Snax joined, XO claimed first place in Skyesports Grand Slam 2022 with ₹8 lakhs, followed by a win at Upthrust Esports India Rising 2022. The team played well in the Nodiwn All-Stars Invitational LAN and secured fourth place.

Team XO was also able to qualify for the BMPS through BMOC, where they grabbed eighth place in the Grand Finals. However, they could not win any official title.

Team XO occupied the 10th and fifth place in the Masters Series and the BGMI Showdown, respectively. However, Snax did not play in either of the tournaments due to a hand injury.

Now, with BGMI's ban, the esports circuit of India looks uncertain, and so, pulling out was probably the best move for him.

Team XO's BGMI Roster after Snax:

Sense - Deepak Negi (IGL)

Punkk - Ashutosh Singh (Fragger)

Fierce - Ritesh Nawandar (Assaulter)

Immortal - Harsh Shrivastava (Support)

Snax has been in the esports scene since 2019. He has played several PUBG Mobile/BGMI tournaments in his three years. He has been hailed as one of the best players in the Indian circuit and is also known for his DP-28 sprays. He has around 750k followers on Instagram and over 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

It will be interesting to see which team Snax joins next, as his experience will make him a highly sought-after player. He has previously played for many popular organizations like, Mega Esports, Team IND, and Velocity Gaming.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman